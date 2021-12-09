Total War: Warhammer 3 Has Been Rated In Australia

Total War: Warhammer 3 has been rated in Australia.

The new 3D real-time strategy title from SEGA developer Creative Assembly will arrive on shelves in February next year. The Total War: Warhammer series has been a popular one for SEGA, neatly combining a digital version of the long-running tabletop strategy game with Creative Assembly’s sprawling and complex RTS franchise.

The Total War: Warhammer games are based on the 8th Edition Warhammer Fantasy rulesets rather than the newer, realm-juggling Age of Sigmar content. Sadly, according to CA, those hoping for Sigmar content will be left wanting. Total War: Warhammer 3 adds in the new Ogre Kingdoms race, as well as previously announced armies Kisvel, Khorne, Grand Cathay, and Tzeentch.

In addition to its new playable races, races from previous Total War: Warhammer games will still be in the mix. Across three full iterations, and numerous DLC armies, CA have nudged this series into becoming the most complete version of digital Warhammer ever created.

The game has been rated M in Australia, with the classifications board noting it contains moderate impact violence and themes. This is interesting, as those well-versed in series lore know that violence within Warhammer fiction is rarely of moderate impact. Likely, this is the result of the game’s birds-eye-view, removing the player a step from direct conflict.

You can check out the Australian Classification Board’s Total War: Warhammer 3 page right over here.

Total War: Warhammer 3 launches in Australia, for PC, on February 17, 2022.