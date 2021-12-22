See Games Differently

Ubisoft Says ‘We Understand’ Where NFT Hate Comes From, Does Not Understand Shit

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: December 22, 2021 at 11:10 am -
Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s entry into the maelstrom of NFTs, which has so far been comically inept, has also been received by the wider public with an enormous amount of outright hostility. And how has the company responded to this backlash? Exactly as you would expect.

Unlike some studios, which dipped their toes into the water, found their fanbases were not exactly thrilled with the prospect and bailed, Ubisoft is far too invested in this bullshit to go backing out now. And so, in an interview with a crypto news site, the company has instead explained how they intend on ignoring your concerns and pushing right on ahead with everything.

Speaking with Decrypt, a site “dedicated to helping people understand this brave new world”, Ubisoft’s Blockchain Technical Director Didier Genevois said a whole bunch of stuff that basically boils down to “we’re doing this anyway, you just need time to get used to it”.

We have received a lot of feedback since the announcement, and we hear both the encouragement and the concerns. We understand where the sentiment towards the technology comes from, and we need to keep taking it into consideration every step of the way.

Fuck off! You didn’t get concerns, you got outrage, because NFTs are an enormous scam lying in plain sight, a pointless intrusion on existing systems designed only to enrich those hustling it and an environmental catastrophe, no matter what kind of hand-waving and PR laundering its advocates try. All in one thing, all at the same time.

Genevois goes on to say “This experiment is meant to understand how the value proposition of decentralization can be received and embraced by our players. We know it is a major change that will take time, but we will stay true to our…principles.”

People don’t want time, they don’t want to change, they don’t want to get used to this. This isn’t horse armour, or fighter skins, annoyances and inconveniences that people protested then begrudgingly got used to. This is a hard no.

  • “Ubisoft’s Blockchain Technical Director”

    Its in his job title, of course he is not going to come out and say “Your right Blockchain is dumb, I am tending my resignation”

  • NFT’s in games!

    Plain English translation
    A fad jumped on by game companies to please investors where neither side has a clue how it works and the best they can come up with is to do things that are already available far more inefficiently and with environmental destruction included.

  • “This is a hard no” is right. I still strongly dislike microtransactions, paid cosmetics, lootboxes etc., and it definitely counts against a game when I’m deciding whether or not to buy, but I can tolerate them.

    I will not ever buy a game that incorporates NFTs. If the uptake on this nonsense does actually take off and it means skipping most AAA games, so be it.

