Vampyr Is Free On The Epic Games Store Right Now

1
Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: December 24, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:christmas
Image: Vampyr

It’s the eve of Christmas, and many are getting ready to spend time with family (in a COVID-safe way) and give their grandma a candle or a nice shawl. Like you to grandma, the Epic Games Store has a candle for you in the form of Vampyr.

For 24 hours, the Epic Games Store is offering the action role-playing game Vampyr for a hefty $0.00. That’s right, the game is absolutely free. Australian gamers wanting to get their hands on the game will have until December 25th at 3:00am AEDT to claim it, before it goes back to the full price of $54.95.

[Sesame Street‘s The Count voice] Bleh!

Vampyr is a third-person action RPG where you play a freshly-turned vampire in the midst of the Spanish flu. You have the choice to be a monster, sucking the blood out of people until they’re well and truly kaput, or a nice fella that only sucks a little bit of blood out. Similarly to the Bioshock series, it’s possible to get through the game without killing innocents but becoming stronger requires you to… kill innocents.

As described by the store’s page,

London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal. Will you embrace the monster within? Your actions will save or doom London.

Epic Games is spending the holiday season giving away all sorts of games as part of their promotional event 15 Days of Free Games, which is running until December 30th. So far, they’ve had games up for grabs including Remnant: From the Ashes, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Loop Hero, Second Extinction, Shenmue 3, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Neon Abyss.

There’s nothing juicier than getting a game for free, so we can’t wait to see what else is in store for us over the next few days.

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • This has been a good set of “I’m somewhat interested to try that, but not quite enough to committing to buy it” games so far.

    Reply

