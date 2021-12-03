What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Another week comes to a close, friends, and once again we ask the question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?

This week, it’s an easy answer for me. It’s Sea of Thieves. The Season Five update just dropped last night and I’m extremely keen to get stuck in. So many changes, so many new tweaks that have a huge impact on gameplay. Cannon rowboats. Whispers. Burying treasure and creating community voyages. In-game dice that let you use SoT as a beautiful alternative to Roll20 if you want. Fireworks and flares!

So, yeah. My Christmas gift from Rare arrived early. I’ll be stealing an Athena chest, pounding a mug of ale, and shooting fireworks at unwary ships to celebrate.

I also saw Townscaper go up on Game Pass, so keen to give that a look. I love a low-stress city builder, and they’re few-and-far-between, so this looks like it might be right up my alley.

Ruby tells me she’s going to be trawling the new titles on Xbox Game Pass on her endless hunt for cozy game satisfaction. We’ll let you know what she finds.

A quick check around the Pedestrian Group office tells me that Business Insider Australia’s David Adams is dipping into Halo Infinite this weekend, and Gizmodo Australia’s Zac Kelly is getting around Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Inscryption. Games bringing the whole office together over here, we love to see it.

That’s us sorted for the weekend! How about you? What’s on your To Play list for this weekend? Tell us all about it in the comments below.