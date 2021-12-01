Here’s Your Xbox Games With Gold Titles For December

Xbox has revealed its Games With Gold titles for December.

This month, Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can grab The Escapists 2, Tropico 5, Orcs Must Die!, and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. All four games will run on your Xbox Series X, Series S, or Xbox One console. Once claimed, they’re yours to keep for as long as your subscription remains active.

The Escapists 2 is a strategy RPG that challenges you to break out of the world’s most dangerous prisons. It was made by Mouldy Toof Studios and is the sequel to a spin-off of the Prison Architect series. You can grab it from December 1 through December 31.

Tropico 5 is a strategic civ builder in the vein of Anno, but is all about growing a tinpot dictatorship. These games are great fun and incredibly tongue-in-cheek. Tropico 5 came out back in 2014, but is still terrific fun today. It’s available from December 16 through to January 15, 2022.

Orcs Must Die! is a well-loved tower-defence game about keeping a horde of orcs from storming your fortress. At the time of its release, the tower defence genre was extremely crowded, but Orcs Must Die! stood above the rest with its crude sense of humour and Home Alone tier love of booby traps. Orcs Must Die! is available for a shorter period, December 1 – December 15, so grab it while it’s hot.

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet is a puzzle shooter with an extremely cool, inky-black-on-vibrant-colour aesthetic. It’s really quite beautiful in motion, and a hell of a lot of fun to play to boot. This is another title from a few years ago but remains a real treat. Another title that’s available for a shorter stint. You can grab Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet from December 16 through to December 31.

And there you go, all your Games With Gold freebies for December! Xbox has more about each game over at its official site.