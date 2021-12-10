Your First Look At Quantic Dream’s Dramatic New Star Wars Game

We already knew this was coming, but a reveal at the Game Awards tonight makes it official: Quantic Dream, the controversial developers of games like Detroit and Heavy Rain, are working on a game set in the Star Wars universe.

As we reported back in September, while Star Wars: Eclipse bears some of the hallmarks of Quantic Dream’s historically narrative-heavy experiences, it is also a more action-focused title than we’re used to from the French developers, with loads of hectic space combat and lightsaber sequences

The game’s debut trailer revealed that it’s set during the Republic era, with cameos from characters like Yoda and C-3PO. No release date was provided, as it’s still “early in development”.

The announcement comes as Quantic Dream has spent the last three years battling some of the people involved in a series of 2018 French press reports accusing the studio of having toxic working conditions. The report also detailed sexist and racist jokes, and lots of crunch (prolonged periods of overtime work). Quantic Dream denied the reports at the time and then went on to sue the publications, alongside some former employees in a series of court battles, some of which have ended inconclusively.