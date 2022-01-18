See Games Differently

‘My Heart Is Full’: Activision Blizzard Employees React To Microsoft Acquisition News

January 19, 2022
Image: Microsoft / Activision Blizzard

While the gaming world could only react with a stunned Pikachu face at the news of Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard, it seems Blizzard employees are pretty alright with it.

It’s been hard to miss a single story about Activision Blizzard for the past year or so, with the company caught in a controversial collapse of its own making. In an unprecedented turn of events, Microsoft found itself parting with A$100 billion for ownership of Activision Blizzard.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer made the big announcement, noting their excitement in welcoming the teams at Activision Blizzard into the big green fold.

As the news began to spread, current employees at Activision Blizzard and it’s subsidiaries began to react on social media.

Note that quite a few people who have worked at Microsoft in the past later moved on to Activision Blizzard. This acquisition sends many of them right back to their roots. Here’s hoping that this decision will see improvements in the culture at Activision Blizzard!

How did you react to the news of the Activision Blizzard acquisition? Sound off in the comments below.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

