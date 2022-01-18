‘My Heart Is Full’: Activision Blizzard Employees React To Microsoft Acquisition News

While the gaming world could only react with a stunned Pikachu face at the news of Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard, it seems Blizzard employees are pretty alright with it.

It’s been hard to miss a single story about Activision Blizzard for the past year or so, with the company caught in a controversial collapse of its own making. In an unprecedented turn of events, Microsoft found itself parting with A$100 billion for ownership of Activision Blizzard.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer made the big announcement, noting their excitement in welcoming the teams at Activision Blizzard into the big green fold.

As we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone, we are incredibly excited to welcome the fantastic teams and iconic franchises of Activision Blizzard to Team Xbox https://t.co/DVrgYS8ssB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 18, 2022

As the news began to spread, current employees at Activision Blizzard and it’s subsidiaries began to react on social media.

I didn’t expect to wake up this morning and find out my new boss was @XboxP3. I’ve always dreamt of working at Xbox, and now my dream is coming true. LET’S GOOOO!! https://t.co/8HsHAZIYfs — Devon Newberry (@devonversus) January 18, 2022

lol well I guess I’m going back to Microsoft ????‍♀️ — Sam Leichtamer (@Lighthammer_) January 18, 2022

Me, reading the news after purchasing @StateOfDecay for the 4th time and putting in hundreds of hours. pic.twitter.com/Bns0fJsFyX — Blake ???????????? (@BlakeEsports) January 18, 2022

… maybe now I finally get my hands on an Xbox Series X. — Vahn (@DavidVonderhaar) January 18, 2022

Leaving Microsoft for Blizzard was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made. Now my worlds are being forged together and I could not be happier. Microsoft’s leadership and technology + ATVI-Blizz IP + amazing talent and friends on both sides united. My heart is full. https://t.co/a7wtwETauU — Josh Kerwin (@TheJoshKerwin) January 18, 2022

???? — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) January 18, 2022

Note that quite a few people who have worked at Microsoft in the past later moved on to Activision Blizzard. This acquisition sends many of them right back to their roots. Here’s hoping that this decision will see improvements in the culture at Activision Blizzard!

