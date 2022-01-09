Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Has Already Raised Over $83K AUD

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022 is finally upon us, and it’s already made a killing.

A staple of every AGDQ since 2014 has been its contribution to charity, with the event raising money towards the Prevent Cancer Foundation and its sister event Summer Games Done Quick putting money towards Doctors Without Borders. According to Statista, last year’s AGDQ raised roughly $2.76 million US dollars ($3.84 million AUD), with the year before it being the event’s highest donation to date raising $3.1 million US dollars ($4.32 million AUD). AGDQ has very much been a powerful force in the realm of charity events in the video game industry.

AGDQ 2022 is happening now, beginning at around 3:00am today. So far, the event has hosted speed runs of Nioh 2, Metroid Prime Hunters, and Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy Kong’s Quest. As of writing, it’s been about 5 hours since the event started and AGDQ has already raised over $60000 USD ($83600 AUD). This is an incredible feat and really shows just how much an event like this can really help save lives.

AGDQ 2022 will be running from now until the 16th, with a host of great games in the line-up for experts in their field to play very, very quickly. Just today, we’ll be seeing speed runs of Deathloop, Death’s Door (which was easily one of my favourite releases of 2021, and definitely one of my favourite games of all time), and Dead Space 2. Upon rereading this, I realise that all three of the games I’ve listed have ‘death’ or ‘dead’ in the title. Funny that!

More recently, the speed run of Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy Kong’s Quest ended in a win for player tonkotsu_tnkt at 39m 39s, with v0oid coming in second at 39m 40s. Truly a Gorilla-Grip tightness between the two times, but an incredible feat for all players nonetheless. Currently, v0oid still holds the world record at 38m 13s, according to speedrun.com. A definite highlight of this run is the post-run interview, where the winner Tonkotsu can be seen petting his guinea pig. You love to see it, folks.

Awesome Games Done Quick is live now on the Games Done Quick website.