Build Your Board Game Pile Of Shame With These Deals

If you prefer your gaming to be a bit more analogue, we’ve done some digging and found a few cracking board game deals that are available right now – some of which are for a few of our favourite titles.

If you’re looking for new ways to keep yourself entertained while spending a little extra time inside, or you’re making plans for one helluva board game night in the near future, these titles all deserve a spot on your shelf.

If there was ever a great time to jump on the Dune fandom train, it’s right now. Based on Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel and previously unavailable for years, the Dune board game puts you in control of one of six factions. Much like the original novel, the game is all about conquest, diplomacy and betrayal as you plan and scheme with and against your opponents over the control of the planet Arrakis and its spice melange.

Dune is a great game to play with friends, but get ready for some friendly back-stabbing – because whoever controls the spice controls the universe.

Let the spice flow with Dune here.

It is a period of civil war. In Star Wars: Rebellion, you can either play as the scrappy Rebels and make strategic strikes to build your army and bring down the Imperial. Or, you can play as the Empire and attempt to find and destroy the Rebel’s hidden base.

On its face, this might seem uneven in terms of power distribution, but this balance was one of the major highlights in Kotaku’s review of Star Wars: Rebellion:

It means that every game of Rebellion really feels like the struggle at the heart of the movies; the out-gunned Rebels are constantly being harried, forced to rely on the brave actions of a few select heroes, while the Empire — while ridiculously powerful in conventional terms — has to fire at needles in haystacks.

You can grab Star Wars: Rebellion for $136, down from $179.95.

If you’re a fan of games like Settlers of Catan and looking for something similar to play, Ticket To Ride is well worth your time.

It’s a pretty straightforward board game – you need to build the longest continuous train possible while connecting cities and claiming as many routes as you can. At the start of the game, you’re randomly assigned Destination Tickets, which will determine which cities you need to connect to score points.

Whether you’re a seasoned board game fan or looking to add some titles to your growing collection, Ticket To Ride is just plain fun.

Get on board with Ticket To Ride here.

Gloomhaven is a campaign-driven dungeon crawler and one of the biggest board game releases of the last decade. It’s also a big board game and quite the commitment. We don’t blame you if the sheer size of it all turns you off. Luckily, there’s a good alternative available.

Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion is like the travel version of the original game. It hits everything enjoyable about the main game, but in a more easily manageable way. In it, you play a group of mercenaries fighting your way through a series of scenarios and challenges. Jaws of The Lion is also a prequel to Gloomhaven, so you can jump right into the original game once you’re done with it.

Grab Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion here. The full version of Gloomhaven is also on sale for $187, down from $250.

Wingspan is one of the best new board games of the last couple of years. It’s a card-based game where each player needs to attract more and more birds to their wildlife preserves. It’s incredibly easy to pick up and runs pretty fast, but there’s enough strategy that you’ll be playing it again and again.

You can fly away with Wingspan for $77.95 here.

Do you have $188 to spend, a couple of board game-obsessed friends and at least an entire day to kill? Then it’s time for you to play Twilight Imperium, the biggest of big-box board games.

Also? You can currently save 21% off its $250 RRP. You can use those savings to buy a few Ziploc bags for all of those tokens.

If long haul, big-box games aren’t really your vibe, you can get Azul for $49 (down from $69.95). Azul is a pretty simple game to pick up – you draw various tiles to build a mosaic wall, scoring points when you complete rows. Despite that simplicity, it’s always a fun time.

Check out Azul here.

Betrayal at House on the Hill has cemented itself as an all-time classic board game, and if you like it already you might get a kick out of Betrayal Legacy. The premise is the same – there’s a haunted mansion full of unexpected monsters and items to explore and an evil to vanquish – but it’s been reconfigured as a multi-session campaign.

Betrayal Legacy is designed to be played over 13 sessions that are an hour long each, so make sure you’ve got the time put aside (or at least players who won’t buck after the first three sessions).

You can currently grab it on sale for $87.95, down from $110.

Dominion is another one of those all-time classic games, and something everyone should at least play once. It’s currently on sale for $63.32, which is just over 20% off its $80 price tag.

The aim of the game is to put together a deck full of valuable cards to help build your kingdom and crush your opponents. If you really enjoy Dominion there are a heap of expansion sets available too.

You can buy Dominion here.

If you’ve always been interested in the world of Warhammer 40k, but could never find a good place to start with it, Relic could be the path you’ve been looking for. Based on the Talisman system, you play as a 40k hero, completing various missions with the goal of stopping an evil that’s invading from a Warp rift.

You can currently pick up Relic for $145.08. Considering copies of this game can go for up to $239.99, that’s a pretty good deal.

The price tag on this game is a bit higher because it’s the premium edition, so it includes painted versions of the character busts, which are usually unpainted. The standard edition sells in the range of $100 to $120, and if you’re not much of a mini painter, dishing out for those premium busts is probably worth it.

If you already own these titles or they don’t really tickle your fancy, we have a few more board game suggestions for you to check out too.