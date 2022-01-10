The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Halo Infinite for $74.90, Deathloop for $44 and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for $49.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of Contents
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $73.90 (down from $149.95)
- Cris Tales – now $39 (down from $69.95)
- Deathloop – now $44 (down from $99.95)
- Elden Ring (PS4) – $79.90 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring (PS5) – $79.90 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $78 (down from $94.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – now $10 (down from $39.95)
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months of Switch Online – now $449 (down from $560.90, if bought separately)
- Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing Edition) + Animal Crossing New Horizons – now $494 (down from $549)
Switch game deals
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Crash Bandicoot: N-Same Trilogy – now $49 (down from $69.95)
- Bravely Default II – now $51 (down from $79.95)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $39 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Brillian Diamond – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – now $64 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- 8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth Controller – now $67 (down from $89.95)
- SanDisk EVO Plus MicroSD (256GB) – now $46.99 (down from $89.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Back 4 Blood – now $54.90 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $73.90 (down from $149.95)
- Blasphemous: Deluxe Edition – now $29 (down from $49.95)
- Elden Ring – $79.90 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $78 (down from $109.95)
- Forza Horizon 5 – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $29.95 (down from $49.95)
- Tales of Arise – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- RIG 400 HX Headset – now $59 (down from $89.95)
- WD_Black P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive (2TB) – now $137.77 (usually around $185)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- Corsair Vengeance RGB RS 16GB Memory – now $124.50 (down from $162)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB) – now $149 (down from $229)
- Western Digital Blue SN550 NVMe SSD (500GB) – now $69.95 (down from $95)
Gaming headset deals
- ASUS ROG Delta RGB Gaming Headset – now $194.05 (down from $235.54)
- EPOS GSP 601 Gaming Headset – now $213.51 (down from $319)
- Logitech G G432 7.1 Surround Sound Headset – now $118 (down from $169.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset – now $55 (down from $139)
- Razer Kraken X Headset – now $49 (down from $89)
Keyboard deals
- Dell Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $229 (down from $389)
- Logitech G G512 Carbon LightSync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $128 (down from $199.95)
- Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $169 (down from $249.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard – now $242.86 (down from $394.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard (Tenkeyless) – now $99 (down from $179.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Keyboard – now $129 (down from $219.95)
Laptop and tablet deals
- Acer Nitro 5 Notebook (11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor1, GeForce RTX30501) – now $1,189 (down from $1,428)
- Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop – now $2,549 (down from $2,999)
- Alienware X17 Gaming Laptop – now $4,843.99 (down from $5,698.99)
- Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop – now $1,324.98 (down from $2,208.98)
- Dell G15 5515 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 8GB 256GB RTX 3050) – now $1,211.25 (down from $1,499)
- MSI GS75 Stealth Laptop – now $2,132.85 (down from $4,799)
- MSI GT75 Titan Laptop – now $2,130 (down from $3,675)
- Razer Blade 14 laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3070, 8GB VRAM/ 16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD) – now $2,984 (down from $3,999)
Mice deals
- Logitech G703 Hero Lightspeed Mouse – now $119 (down from $189)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse – now $50 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse – now $71 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Mouse – now $101.50 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Viper Mini Mouse – now $57.72 (down from $74.95)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse – now $85 (down from $119)
Monitor deals
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – now $536.25 (down from $799)
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $373.75 (down from $599)
- LG Ultragear 27-inch 165Hz QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor – now $579 (down from $679)
- LG Ultragear 27-inch 144Hz QHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $629 (down from $698)
Wi-Fi router, microphone and other accessory deals
- Netgear RAX70 Nighthawk AX6600 AX8 8-Stream Tri-Band WiFi 6 Router – now $399 (down from $549)
- Razer Seiren Mini microphone – now $59 (down from $89)
- TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh System (3-Pack) – now $219 (down from $299.95)