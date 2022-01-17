See Games Differently

Our Favourite Runs From Awesome Games Done Quick 2022

Published 24 mins ago: January 18, 2022 at 10:25 am -
Filed to:agdq
Image: Games Done Quick

This year’s Awesome Games Done Quick was one of the best.

This year, the event raised almost AUD 5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which is the most they’ve raised during one event to date. We saw some crazy runs, some record-breaking runs, and some funny goofs. Here are some of our personal highlights from the best runs at this year’s Awesome Games Done Quick.

Donkey Kong Country 2 (41:00)

Death’s Door (1:01:33)

Part-Time UFO (26:59)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (28:35 – new world record)

We Love Katamari (57:18)

Webbed (17:21 – new world record)

Pumpkin Jack (53:17 – new world record)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice but blindfolded (2:00:35)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II but he is dressed as Sonic (43:47 – new world record)

And of course, this moment was turned into a meme, but this has to be my favourite iteration of it:

What was your favourite run of Awesome Games Done Quick 2022? Let us know in the comments below.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

