Our Favourite Runs From Awesome Games Done Quick 2022

This year’s Awesome Games Done Quick was one of the best.
This year, the event raised almost AUD 5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which is the most they’ve raised during one event to date. We saw some crazy runs, some record-breaking runs, and some funny goofs. Here are some of our personal highlights from the best runs at this year’s Awesome Games Done Quick.
Donkey Kong Country 2 (41:00)
Death’s Door (1:01:33)
Part-Time UFO (26:59)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (28:35 – new world record)
We Love Katamari (57:18)
Webbed (17:21 – new world record)
Pumpkin Jack (53:17 – new world record)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice but blindfolded (2:00:35)
Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II but he is dressed as Sonic (43:47 – new world record)
And of course, this moment was turned into a meme, but this has to be my favourite iteration of it:
We’ll be right back. #AGDQ2022 pic.twitter.com/4809M6Q9lV
— Boyks (@the_boyks) January 16, 2022
What was your favourite run of Awesome Games Done Quick 2022? Let us know in the comments below.
