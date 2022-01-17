Our Favourite Runs From Awesome Games Done Quick 2022

This year’s Awesome Games Done Quick was one of the best.

This year, the event raised almost AUD 5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which is the most they’ve raised during one event to date. We saw some crazy runs, some record-breaking runs, and some funny goofs. Here are some of our personal highlights from the best runs at this year’s Awesome Games Done Quick.

Donkey Kong Country 2 (41:00)

Death’s Door (1:01:33)

Part-Time UFO (26:59)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (28:35 – new world record)

We Love Katamari (57:18)

Webbed (17:21 – new world record)

Pumpkin Jack (53:17 – new world record)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice but blindfolded (2:00:35)

And of course, this moment was turned into a meme, but this has to be my favourite iteration of it:

What was your favourite run of Awesome Games Done Quick 2022? Let us know in the comments below.