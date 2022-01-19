Call Of Duty: Warzone’s Flying Car Problem Is Back In Latest Map

If you’ve played Call of Duty: Warzone recently, you might’ve seen flying objects in the sky that appear to be aircrafts like helicopters or planes. Well, you’re wrong. They’re actually regular old vehicles such as motorbikes and SUVs that cheaters have hacked to take to the skies…again. Yes, again, as this isn’t a new occurrence for Raven Software’s very popular battle royale.

That’s right, flying cars are all the way back, baby! After appearing nearly four months ago on Warzone’s Verdansk map (where the bug was quickly fixed) cheaters have reintroduced the hack on Caldera, with folks dubbing this nonsense the “Harry Potter meta.”

First, some context. It was likely a joke, but Twitch streamer Kalei Renay, who joined esports organisation FaZe Clan this past June, said she wanted to see flying cars in the game last September. A few days later, hackers answered her call, tweaking the game enough to add flying cars. Now the exploit is back again with a vengeance, and cheaters are deploying a myriad of cheats alongside these silly flying cars to terrorize fellow players.

I GUESS THERES FLYING CARS WITH CHEATERS ON THEM LMFALFJMKSAJGFKNGKNG pic.twitter.com/0jm1n2TkUG — Thomas (@IntechsTV) January 19, 2022

I mean, just check out this hilarious clip posted to Twitter by professional Warzone player Thomas “Intechs.” Three seconds in, Intechs spotted what appeared to be an airborne tactical rover with two people riding on top. Of course, Intechs got gunned down — insert Obi-Wan Kenobi high-ground meme here — and he’s very obviously pissed about it. Understandable.

This isn’t the only instance of the flying car hack, either. You can find the exploit all over Warzone’s subreddit, as well as copious YouTube videos showing cheaters wrecking folks from the comfort of their airborne cars.

But what does it look like from the other side? A YouTuber named Runar uploaded a six-minute-long video of them and another squadmate hopping into vehicles and taking to the skies to wreak havoc on players. It looks just as ridiculous as you might expect.

While this may seem funny, it’s actually ruining the experience for Warzone folks looking to have a legit gaming session. It’s impossible to get kills or even take the game seriously when cheaters are behaving like Harry Potter and Ron Weasley during that one scene in The Chamber of Secrets.

Warzone has seen a number of hacks lately, including aimbot exploits and invisible skins. Some of Activision’s staffers have been on strike following cuts to Raven Software’s quality assurance department in December. These hacks are likely to persist in Warzone for the foreseeable future. But if Activision management wants problems like this fixed quickly, it shouldn’t have treated rank-and-file employees so poorly that they felt the need to strike.

Kotaku has reached out to Activision for comment.