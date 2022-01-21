See Games Differently

Xbox Boss Says Call Of Duty Will Stay On PlayStation

Ruby Innes

Published 35 mins ago: January 21, 2022 at 12:11 pm -
Filed to:acquisition
activisionactivision acquisitioncall of dutycrash bandicootexclusivitymicrosoftphil spencerPlayStationXbox
Image: Activision

Fear not PlayStation players, your precious Call of Duty is safe… for now.

With the news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, one of the talking points heading the conversation around it was potential exclusivity of games from the latter. Due to the exclusivity of Bethesda’s game on Xbox consoles after that acquisition, it makes sense that this could be a possibility.

The possibility of Crash Bandicoot being exclusive to Xbox consoles has been making the rounds as the series has been historically known for its exclusivity on the original PlayStation console. While its original developer Naughty Dog is a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Crash Bandicoot was originally produced by Universal Interactive which later became known as Vivendi Games, and Vivendi merged with Activision in 2007. This, of course, means that the new owner of Activision will own the rights to Crash Bandicoot, and that owner will be Microsoft.

However, one of the main series of focus in this conversation is Call of Duty, a series that has been a multi-platform game since it came to be in 2003. Despite the hubbub, it seems as if all is well for now on this topic after CEO of Microsoft Gaming posted a tweet this morning announcing that the series would continue to be multi-platform.

Call of Duty fans can rest easy for now as it looks like the game isn’t going anywhere for the time being. ‘The time being’ is important to note here though, as Spencer’s careful wording could imply that Xbox will honour existing agreements but may change their mind in future. On the other hand, it would probably be for the best to keep Call of Duty, a series with quite the passionate fanbase, as accessible as they can.

In the meantime, co-developers of Call of Duty: Warzone are on their seventh week of striking after 12 contractors at Raven Software were laid off in December, alongside the poor working conditions reported by the development team. Said team has also reportedly received ‘radio silence’ in terms of their demands.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • It’d be daft to ditch the PlayStation, think of all the micro (and macro) transactions that would never come to be if they did that! All those bank accounts spared being ransacked for buying the latest operator and monetised gun skin. Horrifying.

  • They also said a similar thing when they acquired Bethesda that they wouldn’t being making all the games exclusive and the future of the games will a case by case basis.

    Then when the merger was complete they announced all the games will be exclusive except the already contracted Sony exclusive titles like Deathloop

