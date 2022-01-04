CD Projekt Denies New Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 And DLC Rumour

CD Projekt Red has denied a recent rumour that suggested the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patch and DLC would arrive early this year.

The 1.5 patch rumour first appeared in a thread on 4chan’s video game board and was reported by Paul Tassi at Forbes. The rumour the user started involved supposed patch 1.5 information mined from existing game files. The rumours claimed that the long-awaited next-gen update, patch 1.5, would be considered a soft relaunch. It would, the rumour contends, arrive with a new title: Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition.

According to the rumour, CDPR would hold a livestream in February to unveil the new patch. The livestream would also provide details on the in-production Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, and the game’s first major expansion. The 4chan post even went so far as to include supposed new additions and game improvements. Things like barbershops, vehicles garages, a new trasmog system, loot rebalances, and a UI refresh.

The DLC reportedly included four new weapons, apartment customisation, new gigs, and the awaited New Game Plus mode. Judy and Panam would also apparently send the player more messages throughout the game. Given the amount of noise your phone already makes in Cyberpunk 2077, I don’t know that I’d want that one, actually.

The rumour contended that the first expansion would be set in the larger Pacifica area. Adventures in the Pacifica region would apparently involve something called the Combat Zone, which is currently being squabbled over by rival gangs. The Bozos, which seem like Insane Clown Posse fans gone properly feral, and Slaughterhouse, who are fascistic psychopaths.

There was more from this rumour, and I urge you to check out Paul’s piece on the situation. It’s a great piece, and this kind of thing is very much his speciality.

And then, right as the internet was getting hold of the rumours, CDPR shut the party down. When Tassi posted a link to his piece on his personal Twitter, CDPR Global PR Director Radek Grabowski directly shot it all down, saying “This thing does not add up. Sorry, Paul.”

This thing does not add up. Sorry, Paul. — Radek (@gamebowski) January 3, 2022

Tassi was quick to press Grabowski on exactly which aspects of the rumour he wished to deny. As of press time, Grabowski does not appear to have elaborated publically.

So what to make of all this? Parts of the Patch 1.5 rumour are features previously datamined directly from Cyberpunk 2077 game files. A handful of points, like the Combat Zone and its habitants, are entirely new. The return to Pacifica would make sense, as the area bore the brunt of the content cuts before launch. Will any of it come to pass? Can Cyberpunk 2077 be saved, fixed, or resurrected with a big enough patch?

Keep an eye out in February and see what happens, I suppose.