Critical Role Drops Red Band Trailer For The Legend Of Vox Machina Animated Series

Critical Role and Amazon Prime Video have released the red band trailer for their upcoming animated series The Legend of Vox Machina.

The trailer introduces audiences to Vox Machina, a party of adventurers-for-hire set in the high fantasy continent of Tal’Dorei. Vox Machina are eight heroes from vastly different backgrounds. As their profile grows, they find themselves caught up in a series of escalating conflicts that threaten to engulf the entire world. The show’s animation is produced by Titmouse (Metalocalypse, Big Mouth, Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures), and is squarely aimed at adults. The red band trailer, full of cursing, gore, and unrestrained horniness, illustrates this perfectly.

Critical Role is a wildly popular Dungeons & Dragons livestream played by experienced voice actors. The stream, now broadcasting its third campaign, regularly draws hundreds of thousands of views each week. The animated show is based on characters and events from Critical Role’s first campaign, broadcast on Twitch from 2015 to 2017. Critical Role uploads its latest episode to its YouTube channel a few days after airing.

That first campaign has remained a pillar of the show’s identity ever since, with the cast returning to its characters for one-shot episodes and special events. The player characters and NPC’s have remained enduringly popular with the show’s community. Critical Role’s second campaign, which followed adventurers The Mighty Nein, attempted to distance itself from the first. Its third campaign, which streams Fridays at 2pm AEDT on Twitch,

The Legend of Vox Machina premiers on Amazon Prime Video on January 28. Variety reports episodes will arrive in three-episode batches for the duration of the season. Amazon has already ordered a second season of the show. It is not known when Season Two will go into production.