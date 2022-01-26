Crysis 4 Announced, RIP To Your RTX 3090

Crytek has announced Crysis 4, the latest instalment in the long-running shooter franchise.

The announcement came overnight via the official Crytek socials, along with a short sizzle reel and the tagline ‘Join the journey, become the hero,’ which could describe literally any video game.

A blog post by Crytek CEO Anvi Yerli indicates that the game is still in the early stages of development, but that the studio was so excited about its progress that it felt an announcement was appropriate.

The original Crysis was released in 2007. It was a first-person shooter game about a soldier entombed within a powerful nano suit. The suit could be upgraded to give the wearer superhuman abilities — blazing speed, herculean strength, and even camouflage.

But what Crysis truly built its pitch on was its recommended spec. It was a game with visuals so far beyond the standard of the time, that it required the beefiest PC hardware available to run on even Normal settings. It was the kind of pitch that took the PC gamer’s breath away — the hardware required to run Crysis on its maximum settings didn’t exist yet.

The expectation for Crysis 4 is more of the same. Social media is already rife with jokes about RTX 3090 cards being unable to run the game.

Crysis 4 has no release date, nor did Crytek confirm the game’s intended platforms. Safe to say we can expect the game to land on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S when the time comes.