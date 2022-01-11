See Games Differently

Would You Play A Video Game About Dog The Bounty Hunter? Too Bad, He’s Doing It Anyway

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: January 12, 2022 at 10:10 am
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

It feels like 2006 all over again, where the Big Bad Dawg was at the tip of relevancy.

If you haven’t thought about Dog the Bounty Hunter since the mid-2000s, that’s understandable. The main series went off the air in 2012, with spin-offs coming out the wazoo but not really gaining as much traction as the main series. There was even a spin-off planned for release last year, but that was ultimately cancelled before it even aired due to infighting between the Dog himself (real name Duane Chapman) and Unleashed Entertainment.

Fast forward to now, the year is 2022 and Chapman has revealed that he will be lending his identity and likeness to the video game world. Chapman says in a statement accompanying the announcement, “After years of sharing my life on television, I’m thrilled to bring my many stories and experiences to the video gaming environment. I’m delighted to be working with Virtual Interactive Technologies and their experienced team.”

As mentioned, Dog the Bounty Hunter is making a game with Virtual Interactive Technologies, which was involved in games such as Worbital and Carmageddon: Max Damage according to their website. In the same announcement, CEO of Virtual Interactive Technologies Jason Garber states, “Collaborating with Dog and his team to help create unique experiences for our customers is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Dog’s successful career in reality TV and his widely recognised persona will provide us with exceptional content to build a number of exciting and engaging games.”

Frankly, this is the last announcement I expected to see in this day and age. Considering Chapman’s fall from relevancy over the course of time, this might be the thing that brings him back into the spotlight. However, it’ll be hard to dodge the countless controversies that have plagued the Bounty Hunter.

What do you think a Dog the Bounty Hunter game will look like? A Star Wars: Bounty Hunter-esque action-adventure set in Colorado, or an idle simulation game for iOS and Android?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

