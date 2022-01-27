Get Your Refresh Rates Up With These Gaming Monitor Deals

If you’ve spent a decent amount of money to build or upgrade your gaming PC, that time and effort is somewhat wasted if you stick with an older monitor. It doesn’t matter how good your fancy, new graphics card is, if your monitor isn’t designed for gaming or modern enough, it simply won’t be able to keep up.

Having a good monitor for gaming is essential, but if you want to take the really high-end option, be prepared to really pay for it. However, if you’re a savvy shopper you find a solid monitor for a reasonable price. Even better, if you do your homework, it’s not hard to find a good monitor that’s currently on sale.

The good news is, we’ve done your homework for you and have rounded up some of the best gaming monitor deals going at the moment – with a mix of options for both budget buyers and big spenders.

Of course, there are a few important things you should consider before buying a monitor. Depending on the type of games you play, having a monitor with a low refresh rate and a high response time is going to do you more harm than good. If you’re someone who plays a lot of fast action games, like Halo Infinite or Call of Duty, having a monitor with a refresh rate around or above 144Hz and a response time that’s below 1ms is ideal.

You can check out the list of gaming monitor deals below:

Looking for a larger screen and don’t mind if it’s curved? Dell has a pretty good track record when it comes to monitors – especially when it comes to gaming. While this Full HD 32-inch monitor isn’t a part of Dell’s Alienware label, it’s still a pretty worthwhile display, and being able to save around 45% isn’t too bad either.

With a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 1ms, you’ll get smooth, high-speed gameplay without motion blurring. It also uses AMD FreeSync Premium to help reduce tearing and improve overall clarity. Its curved 1800R display is designed to enhance your field of vision and increase your immersion too.

You can grab the Dell S3222HG Curved Gaming Monitor here.

Keen on a curved monitor but think a 32-inch one might be a bit too much screen for you? This monitor can do pretty much everything that the previous Dell one can – it has the same 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time – so it’s not a bad choice if size is an issue. However, unlike the previous monitor, this one has a Quad HD display, so its overall image will be much sharper (and also explains the similar price tags).

You can grab the Dell S2722DGM Gaming Monitor here.

For some, a 25-inch monitor might be a bit too small for their needs. But if you don’t mind a screen on the smaller size and/or you’re trying to keep to a lower budget, this Lenovo monitor will do a pretty good job.

This edgeless, FHD display has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 1ms. Combined with its AMD Radeon FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility your games should be running plenty smooth.

Due to its size, it only comes with one Display Port and one HDMI port. That’s not a huge problem if you’re only using this for PC gaming, but if you also wanted to hook up a console then you’ll be swapping your cables back and forth a bunch.

You can grab the Lenovo G25-10 Gaming Monitor here.

If your budget can allow it, LG’s Ultragear range is worth your time. This sleek QHD Nano IPS monitor has been optimised for gaming, with a 165 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response rate and HDR 10 support. The end result is a rich image that’ll keep your gameplay clean and smooth. It’s also compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium.

You can grab the LG Ultragear 27GP83B Gaming Monitor here.