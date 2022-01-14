See Games Differently

I Actually Like The Way Sony Is Marketing Gran Turismo 7

David Smith

David Smith

Published 45 mins ago: January 14, 2022 at 12:32 pm -
Filed to:driving games
gran turismogran turismo 7motorsportplaystation 4playstation 5polyphony digitalracing gamesracing simulatorstrailers
I Actually Like The Way Sony Is Marketing Gran Turismo 7

If you’ll indulge me, I’d like to talk about the new Gran Turismo 7 trailer for a second.

The games industry has become so dependent on hype that it’s weird when a publisher leans away from established trends.

We all know the Video Game Trailer Template by now. BOOM-thwack drum tracks, a licensed pop song about power, cunning or how we’re innately better than some unseen opposition. Splash cards intercut on the beat that read something like “BECOME.” “A.” “LEGEND.” in style-guide approved font. Look, here’s a perfect example:

Maybe one more, just to drive the point home:

Sony’s trailers for Gran Turismo 7 aren’t doing any of that. PlayStation has dropped several trailers for GT7 and all of them adhere to the same simple rule: let the game speak for itself. Here’s the Daytona International Speedway gameplay trailer Sony released this morning:

No cuts. No edits. No text overlays. No voiceovers. No one-liners.

Blessed silence. It’s just the viewer and the rattling of the car, the screaming of the tyres, and the roar of the engine.

At Kotaku, we are typically suspicious of marketing as a whole. Trailers are only made to sell games and make money. Most of them annoy the shit out of me, actively turning me off the product. But this? This I can abide.

Trailers like this give me everything I need. I can see the visuals, the lighting. I can get a sense of the HUD and its scale (here, it’s all on the wheel). The sense of speed and momentum in the sim. The quality of the track recreation. Even got a little glimpse of how the AI behaves. Every Gran Turismo 7 trailer meaningfully tells me about the game.

More of this, please.

Gran Turismo 7 launches March 5, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.