Halo Infinite’s Cosmetics Will Be Cheaper Starting Next Week

Since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer was released in November of last year, the free-to-play shooter’s cosmetics and microtransactions have been heavily criticised and debated, with many feeling the prices on in-game items are too high. According to 343 Industries, things are about to change. Starting next week on Tuesday Jan. 18, players can expect reduced prices on cosmetic items in the store as well as some other welcomed changes, too.

Yesterday night on Twitter, 343’s head of design Jerry Hook explained that the developer behind the latest Halo entry has been “monitoring the discussions” around Infinite’s in-game store and was ready to announce some changes. The first and arguably best change is that prices across the store will be reduced.

We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in @Halo Infinite – and it all starts next week. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) January 15, 2022

When asked for more info about these prices Hook simply added that they will be “lower.”

Hook also explained that alongside lower prices, the “Shop experience will vary week-to-week” starting Tuesday. The studio is also planning to increase the quality and value of cosmetic bundles and plans to start offering more individual items outside of bundles, giving players more choice on what to and what not to spend their currency on.

“We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future,” said Hook.

One possible new thing that Hook could be hinting at: The ability to earn the premium in-store currency for free. This was seemingly alluded to in a tweet reply following Hook’s announcement of reduced prices. Someone mentioned they wouldn’t need to lower prices if there was a free way to earn in-game credits. Hook replied that he thinks the studio needs to do both.

Halo Infinite’s battle pass and cosmetics have continued to be a controversial topic among fans. Things have got so heated in the community over these things and other things — like potential weapon nerfs and a lack of game modes — that last month the Halo subreddit was shut down for a few days after angry players spent weeks harassing the devs behind Halo Infinite. Hopefully, the future is less angry, toxic, and expensive.