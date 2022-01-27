Hitman 3 Had A Bad Steam Launch, So Everyone Gets An Upgrade

The news here isn’t that IO Interactive — which has historically been reticent in doling out a bevy of publicity screenshots for its hit stealth game, Hitman 3 — published a decadent 4K screenshot of suave hero Agent 47 pouring a glass of Argentinian Malbec. No, no, that’s just icing on the cake: IO Interactive is handing out free upgrades to those who purchased Hitman 3 on Steam.

Hitman 3, first released on console and PC last January, launched on PC as a timed exclusive for the Epic Games Store. Earlier this month, after the exclusivity agreement lapsed, IO Interactive listed Hitman 3 on Steam. But the rollout wasn’t exactly received well.

As noted by PC Gamer, fans didn’t have much to lament about typical matters of blowback, like abundant microtransactions or a game’s inherent quality. (Truthfully, how many bad words could you have for a game about train fights, throwable bananas, and a grape press that’s systematically used to crush the modern gentry?) Rather, players were irked that Hitman 3 was listed with a bog-standard $US60 ($83) price tag a full year after its $US60 ($83) release on other platforms.

Starting today, players who purchased the standard edition of Hitman 3 on Steam will get an upgrade to Hitman 3’s deluxe edition, which grants access to bonuses, including digital OSTs, developer commentary, and some snazzy in-game suits. Meanwhile, anyone who purchased the just-released Hitman Trilogy — a $US100 ($139) bundle that packages Hitman 3 alongside access passes for levels from the first two games in the “world of assassination” trilogy — will get the entire suite of DLC themed after the seven deadly sins.

These changes will automatically be reflected in your account via Steam entitlements, IO Interactive said in a blog post. Anyone who buys Hitman 3 through February 19 will also receive them.

Today’s upgrades come ahead of a planned year of second-year content for Hitman 3. Later this year, Hitman 3 will see the addition of a roguelike-inspired mode called “freelancer.” Down the line, Hitman 3 will receive new maps too, though IO Interactive hasn’t detailed how many or where they’ll be set.