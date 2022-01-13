See Games Differently

Hitman’s World Of Assassination Trilogy Is Sneaking Onto Xbox Game Pass

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: January 14, 2022 at 9:50 am -
Filed to:hitman
hitman 2hitman 3hitman 3 year twoio interactivesneaky bald boysneaky boystealthstealth gameworld of assassination
Hitman’s World Of Assassination Trilogy Is Sneaking Onto Xbox Game Pass
Image: IO Interactive

Wax that dome piece of yours and get ready to be real sneaky.

Danish game developer IO Interactive has announced on Twitter today that the Hitman Trilogy, which includes Hitman (2016), Hitman 2 (2018), and get this, Hitman 3 (2021), will be available digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One (RIP), Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Better yet, the game will also be available to play on the Xbox Game Pass.

This news comes as IO Interactive celebrates Hitman 3 Year TwoIn the second year of Hitman 3’s release, IO is adding all kinds of new content into the game to keep fans satiated and ray tracing to keep it looking pretty, as well as a big announcement stating that they’re making the entire Hitman Trilogy compatible with VR on PC.

The World of Assassination trilogy has consistently been popular with fans, with all three games receiving generally high ratings and reviews across the board. Hitman 3 on its own is also considered one of the best games of 2021 by multiple publications (including ours!) and won the Golden Joystick Award for PC Game of the Year at last year’s awards ceremony.

The Hitman Trilogy‘s addition to the Xbox Game Pass library is just another banger being added to the collection this year, with many more to come in future. Alongside the beginning of Hitman 3 Year Two, the Hitman Trilogy will be available to purchase or download from January 20th.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.