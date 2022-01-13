Hitman’s World Of Assassination Trilogy Is Sneaking Onto Xbox Game Pass

Wax that dome piece of yours and get ready to be real sneaky.

Danish game developer IO Interactive has announced on Twitter today that the Hitman Trilogy, which includes Hitman (2016), Hitman 2 (2018), and get this, Hitman 3 (2021), will be available digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One (RIP), Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Better yet, the game will also be available to play on the Xbox Game Pass.

HITMAN Trilogy includes all three games from the World of Assassination. Available digitally on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Epic Games Store. As well as Steam and Xbox Game Pass. Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: https://t.co/1SODjYBTQC pic.twitter.com/0o4gvAj7WK — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 13, 2022

This news comes as IO Interactive celebrates Hitman 3 Year Two. In the second year of Hitman 3’s release, IO is adding all kinds of new content into the game to keep fans satiated and ray tracing to keep it looking pretty, as well as a big announcement stating that they’re making the entire Hitman Trilogy compatible with VR on PC.

HITMAN VR comes to PC and we’re supporting the entire World of Assassination trilogy. Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal now: https://t.co/1SODjYBTQC https://t.co/LeDp5VCE5j — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 13, 2022

The World of Assassination trilogy has consistently been popular with fans, with all three games receiving generally high ratings and reviews across the board. Hitman 3 on its own is also considered one of the best games of 2021 by multiple publications (including ours!) and won the Golden Joystick Award for PC Game of the Year at last year’s awards ceremony.

The Hitman Trilogy‘s addition to the Xbox Game Pass library is just another banger being added to the collection this year, with many more to come in future. Alongside the beginning of Hitman 3 Year Two, the Hitman Trilogy will be available to purchase or download from January 20th.