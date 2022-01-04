In 2022, Justin Wong Gets To Relive Evo Moment 37

One of the most famous esports moments in history happened way back in 2004 at Evo. Two now legendary Street Fighter players, Justin Wong playing Chun-Li and Daigo Umehara as Ken, were duking it out. Just as it seemed Wong was going to take the round, Daigo, with one pixel of health, parried 15 hits and came back for the win.

Now in January 2022, Wong was able to relive that experience nearly 18 years later.

2022 just started man…. WTF How did I let this happen already pic.twitter.com/m5Bco0Txza — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) January 4, 2022

Wong was facing off against a player named Capge in Street Fighter III: Third Strike. Both Capge and Wong went back and forth over a handful of rounds, but at around 28-minutes into Wong’s Twitch stream, there was some serious déjà vu. Once again, Ken came back against a fury of Chun-Li kicks by unleashing a string of parries with only a pixel of health to spare.

Sure, it’s not impossible to pull off a Diago’s perfect parries, and it was about a year ago that Wong was nearly Daigo parried.

“You think you Daigo? You ain’t Daigo,” said Wong as Ken unleashed the parries. “Oh, he Daigo! He Daigo,” added Wong as he lost the round.

As Event Hubs points out about this latest Daigo-like Parry, “While it may not have taken place in front of hundreds of screaming FGC heads at Evo, managing to pull off the Daigo Parry in full online is still an impressive feat for anybody — let alone to do it to Wong again.”

“Bro, that’s not scripted,” said Wong after the fight. “That’s not scripted. He Daigo’d me.”

Capge is a talented Japanese player (check out some of Capge’s YouTube clips here) and not just some rando. But who is he?

“That’s crazy, bro. I can’t believe it,” continued Wong. “This might be Daigo.” Wong ended up winning the match, taking a moment to acknowledged that he didn’t think he was going to have an intense fight today. Heck, I didn’t think we’d get to relive Evo Moment 37 with Wong and a mysterious player named Capge.

(No, seriously. Who’s Capge?)

For more, follow Wong on Twitter and check out his Twitch channel.