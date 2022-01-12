Kirby And The Forgotten Land Trailer Shows Off New Abilities, Co-op Play

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the next mainline game in the adorable franchise, finally has a release date, and it’s not too far out. The open-world, 3D game is slated to drop on March 25, and ships with co-op multiplayer that looks similar to Bowser’s Fury.

Nintendo released a new trailer showcasing some swanky gameplay, highlighting some never-before-seen abilities, while also spotlighting the game’s cooperative multiplayer. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you’ll experience new weaponry for the pink puffball like the Drill, which equips a hardhat and lets Kirby burrow into the ground, and Ranger, a hat that straps him with a musket-looking gun. And should you play with a friend, they will control Bandana Waddle Dee, Kirby’s monkey-ish buddy, as Kirby and the Forgotten Land supports two-player local co-op play. This is especially cool! I mean, who doesn’t like to play games with their friends?

Leaked ahead of its official reveal during a September 2021 Nintendo Direct, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the first entry in the fuchsia blob’s franchise since 2018’s Kirby Star Allies. This upcoming game, however, breathes new life into the series by sending him onto an open-world adventure, that also happens to mark his first foray in 3D. It looks a bit like Super Mario Odyssey with some Bowser’s Fury vibes, and that’s kinda tight.

What really stands out is to me the local co-op play, which sees Bandana Waddle Dee working alongside Kirby to slash down enemies. It’s unclear if B.W. Dee can pick up other weapons, but we do see him chuck a spear at an adorably ferocious beast. Maybe there will even be some puzzles that are easily solved by two people? Who knows? All will be revealed when Kirby and the Forgotten Land hits Nintendo Switch on March 25.