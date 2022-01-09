Let The Elden Ring Leaks Be True If Only For This High-Res Goblin Guy

If the leaks are to be believed, Elden Ring appears to be a very detailed game where you can make a very ugly, stinky little guy.

The gaming world is more ready than ever for FromSoftware’s latest title, with the game appearing on many ‘most anticipated’ lists. It’s even won an award for the amount of hype it’s generated. With the game due for release in the crowded month of February, many are looking for anything and everything they can to feed the hype. The excitement is real and with this most recent leak, fans are foaming at the mouth.

According to VGC, the latest Elden Ring leaks come from a video posted on YouTube by user ER-SA. The footage reportedly comes from the closed network test where players could choose from 5 pre-made characters.

Despite these 5 pre-made characters, the customisation screen seems to be fully functional, albeit missing most of the options menu. The menu is quite clearly incomplete which makes sense considering it’s just a wee little test. Regardless, the sliders are in full swing allowing the user to make a horrible yucky monster man. From the looks of it, users have full control over the body type, gender, and much much more.

In terms of the character model itself, phwoar. The attention to detail is mind-boggling. The Demon Souls remake that came out exclusively for PlayStation 5 in 2020 showed just how far FromSoftware has come in terms of character models and customisation, featuring a robust creator that annihilates the original creator mode which was well known as a prime yucky boy designer.

The YouTube video’s comments reflect this even further, with many commenters noting just how good the character models look in comparison to previous games. One commenter mentions how the studio’s work on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the gorgeous visuals from said game seem to reflect how far the studio has come and what they’ve learned in terms of model design. Despite many commenters being in awe of how the characters actually ‘look human’, ER-SA seems to waste no time in making a freaky goblin man with the tools provided.

Elden Ring is releasing on February 25th this year for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.