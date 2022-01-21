Majora’s Mask Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Online Next Month

Nintendo just announced that the next game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online library will be 2000 classic The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

It’s fitting, given the fact the original N64 release needed that console’s physical expansion pack, that it’s also slotting into the modern Nintendo’s pricier Expansion Pack tier of its Switch Online subscriptions, joining its predecessor The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on the service.

Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate! The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in February! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/WN2Q0Wqc8Q — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

This news follows the announcement yesterday that Banjo-Kazooie was also coming for Expansion Pack subscribers, though its release wasn’t quite as far off in the distance; it should already be out and available by the time you’re reading this.

If you’re a little rusty on Majora’s Mask, you could do a lot worse than revisit Heather’s excellent 2020 retrospective on the game: