Man Makes Power Bank Able To Charge 5,000 Smartphones

YouTuber Handy Geng noticed that all his buddies had bigger power banks than his. “I’m not so happy with that,” he writes. It bothered him! He could not sleep. So Handy Geng decided to change that by building the biggest power bank of all.

Handy Geng put his D.I.Y. skills to the test, welding a metal frame and making a 27,000,000-mAh portable (!) charger power bank. That equals around 900 normal-sized large power banks. Outfitted with sixty sockets, it could fully charge 5,000 smartphones with 3,000-mAh batteries. It can even charge power banks, laptops, and electric bicycles!

The resulting power bank is enormous, measuring around 180 cm by 120 cm by 30 cm (5.9 ft by 3.9 ft by .98 ft). It’s certainly huge! But, I guess, it is portable? It appears to be. Just don’t forget a rope to pull it around town.

Have a look at the making-of in the clip below:

His friends were very impressed and said they wanted their own ridiculously-large power banks.

Handy Geng took his portable (?) power bank to the river, so he could watch TV, run a washing machine while watching TV, and cook with an electric pot. It was just like being at home. All of this was thanks to his jumbo-sized battery he had to drag down to the river (along with the TV and the washing machine).

“With this power bank, you don’t need to worry at all about lacking electricity when outdoors,” says Handy Geng. “You’ll never need to worry about a power outage again.” That is true.

The only worry would be dragging it somewhere to get the humongous power bank charged. But once it is, you’ve got your own personal power station.

