Netflix Is About to Cost You More Money

Netflix is raising prices again: Depending on your subscription tier, you can expect to start paying from $US1 ($1) to $US2 ($3) more a month.

The standard plan, which allows for two simultaneous streams at a time, now costs $US15.50 ($21) a month, up from $US14 ($19). The premium plan, which enables four concurrent streams and 4K content, is now $US20 ($28) a month, up from $US18 ($25). The basic plan, which allows for a single stream and doesn’t offer 4K content, is now $US10 ($14) a month. This is the second significant price increase since October 2020, when Netflix raised the price of all plans by $US1 ($1)-$US2 ($3) per month.

When it’s all tallied up, that’s about a $US12 ($17)-$US24 ($33) difference in spending per household per year. Canadian subscribers will see subscription price hikes. The new monthly prices apply to all new members, and Netflix said the increases will “gradually take effect” for current members. You’ll receive an email from Netflix 30 days before the company starts charging you more, which gives you time to cancel or change your plan.

Is Netflix’s original content worth a minimum of $US10 ($14) when there are so many options that cost less? By comparison, Peacock+ and Paramount+ cost $US5 ($7) with ads, and each features a library of vintage shows, plus new originals that expand on each network’s cable TV lineup. Comcast, Disney, and even YouTube are also reportedly spending tons on expanding their content universes. It’s no longer about where you subscribe to watch TV, but which services have the titles you’re willing to pay for. But if you’re addicted to Netflix’s original series and movies and its massive library of content, you’re gonna have to pay up — and don’t be surprised if the regular price increases keep on coming.