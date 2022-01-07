Netflix Is Planning On Making A Scott Pilgrim Anime

And then it was time for Toronto to drown in the sweet sorrow of Clash At Demonhead, again, but in the form of an anime. That’s right, Netflix is planning to develop a new adaptation to the cult classic comic book and movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

According to The Hollywood Reporter who broke the story, series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley is set to write and executive produce the series alongside Are You Afraid of the Dark? showrunner BenDavid Grabinski. Edgar Wright, the director for the 2010 movie and its band members will also be involved with the Netflix anime. Wright, Nina Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions, and Michael Bacall will serve as executive producers, according to THR.

Although the series has yet to be officially ordered, should things work out, Science SARU, the anime production studio behind Devilman Crybaby, Night is Short, Walk On Girl, and Ping-Pong The Animation is slated to animate the series.

#ScottPilgrim, the hit graphic novel series that was adapted into an Edgar Wright vehicle, is once again headed to the screen, this time as an anime series https://t.co/H11nRMRXGc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2022

This isn’t the first time Scott Pilgrim has received the animation treatment. Back in 2010, Adult Swim ran animated segments called Scott Pilgrim vs. The Animation during commercial breaks. Characters in the animation were voiced by the actors from Edgar Wright’s motion picture. The plot of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The Animation took place during the first chapter of book two from the comic where a high schooler Scott makes a band with Kim Pine and friend Lisa Miller, a character who didn’t make it into the final cut of the motion picture. Her omission was probably for the best because her plot point of having a crush on Scott would’ve made way too busy to juggle with it having too many chefs in the form of Ramona Flower’s evil exes.

Hopefully, this turn towards making anime adaptations of a work — like with League of Legends’ Arcane — becomes more of a staple for Netflix going forward, instead of the alternative: giving properties the live-action treatment as the streamer did with the hastily cancelled Cowboy Bebop series.