New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Shows Off The Game’s Tribes

Sony has released yet another little tidbit about Horizon: Forbidden West.

In a new trailer posted by PlayStation and developer Guerrilla, we got a look at the myriad of different tribes that will be present in Horizon Forbidden West. While we already know that the tribes will be filled with unique characters with different attitudes and personalities, this trailer takes us through the tribes themselves including where they reside, how they look, and what they’re like.

Aloy will encounter tribes both strange and familiar in Horizon Forbidden West. A new video showcases their lands, costumes, and more: https://t.co/MPwx7kY4sx pic.twitter.com/TPTrEiVkVl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 6, 2022

The accompanying blog post on the PlayStation website reads:

“From the border settlements of the Carja and Oseram, to the blighted fields of the Utaru in Plainsong, to the battle-worn Clan Lands of the Tenakth, new alliances and deadly enemies await.”

A previous blog post from November last year featured further insight into the tribes from Espen Sogn, who is the Lead Living World Designer at Guerrilla. Sogn explained how different tribes have different practices and mannerisms:

“The Oseram are a social and historically patriarchal tribe, so their animations are more about shoulder punches and high fives. The Utaru, on the other hand, are laid back, so they will often sit down together and be a bit more touchy-feely.”

While these blogs posts gave us an idea of how the tribes would act in-game, this new trailer showcases the distinct aesthetics of each group. These unique appearances coincide with another point made from the November blog post, where Sogn says:

“You should be able to identify from a distance which tribe you’re looking at. The way that different tribes hold or transport water: the strong Tenakth will carry it on their shoulders; the peaceful Utaru will hug it closely; and the crafty Oseram will carry it with their hands.”

From what we’ve seen so far, Horizon Forbidden West is looking mind-blowingly gorgeous, with the robot dinosaurs that are iconic to the series looking absolutely bonkers and the attention to detail in character models making us kiss our fingers and let out a solid ‘Bellissimo’.

Horizon Forbidden West will be releasing on February 18th, which is going to be an incredibly stressful month of non-stop gaming for many. The game will also be released in nine separate editions with a bunch of different extras in each one, making indecisive people everywhere shit themselves.