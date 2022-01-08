New Minecraft Mod Turns The Game Into Doom (2016)

Doomed: Demons of the Nether is a new, free mod out today for Minecraft that turns the entire blocky survival game into a surprisingly accurate-looking recreation of the 2016 Doom reboot, complete with shotguns and even a BFG.

The demons might try to hide in Minecraft, but the Doomguy ain’t far behind.

The Doomed mod was created by one developer, Sibogy, and has been in development for over a year. Over on Sibogy’s YouTube channel, you can find a ton of videos documenting the modder’s progress on the ambitious project. And now, after at least a year of work, Sibogy’s mod is available to download and install starting today.

To get Doomed working, you’ll need to have Minecraft Java Edition installed on your PC. Then you just follow the steps outlined on the mod’s website and once you’ve done that, you’ll be ripping and tearing in no time.

The mod isn’t just a simple reskin of Minecraft, swapping out the game’s cute textures with more grizzled Doom creations. Instead, the mod also includes brand new gameplay features and mechanics. You have to manage ammo for each of the guns, can pick up armour shards to gain extra protection from damage, and more. Sibogy has even included tiny details from Doom (2016) into the mod, too. For example, Cacodemons will swallow grenades if you toss them into their mouths, just like in the FPS reboot.

Back on Sibogy’s YouTube channel, you can find more gameplay videos of the mod in action as well as videos showcasing the various weapons and demons included in Doomed: Demons of the Nether.

Now, the real question: Will this ambitious new Doom-themed Minecraft mod get ported to hundreds of different devices over the next 20 years? Or will rats be playing it on Twitch one day, like classic Doom? Probably not, but we shall see.