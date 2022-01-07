Job Listing Suggests South Park Multiplayer Game In The Works

Fans of The Stick Of Truth and The Fractured But Whole may have a sweet little something to look forward to.

Spotted by NME, a job listing was posted on US-based game developer Question’s website looking for a “Lead Level Designer for work on a new video game set in the world of South Park“. This comes after confirmation in August 2021 that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were working on a new game in the show’s universe.

Question has been involved in the development of the last two South Park games, working together with South Park Digital Studios, as well as Obsidian Entertainment (Stick of Truth) and Ubisoft San Fransisco (Fractured But Whole). According to the job listing, the studio will be joining forces with South Park Digital Studios once again to work on the new game, which will be developed using Unreal Engine 4.

Judging by the requirements for the role, the game will also heavily involve multiplayer features with the listing stating that “previous multiplayer level design work at a lead or senior-equivalent position is required,” and that applicants must have “shipped at least one multiplayer game as a senior level designer or have equivalent relevant experience.”

In total, there have been nine South Park games since 1998. The last two home console games received positive reviews from critics and gamers alike, and as someone who played both titles, I agree with the positive reviews. The games reflect the satirical comedic nature of South Park while also standing on their own as well-made, solid role-playing games. Even though I played them at a time where I wasn’t as into South Park as I was when I was a snotty little kid, I really enjoyed both games as entertaining role-playing experiences.

Little else is known about the unnamed South Park game considering the job listing suggests that the game might not even be in development yet (or in a significant stage of development), but fans of the series have the thought of a multiplayer South Park game to look forward to in the meantime.