Nintendo Does Nothing As Wario And Waluigi Go To War In Mario Kart

It seems the feud between Wario and Waluigi will never end as the mobile racer Mario Kart Tour pits the two brothers against each other in a new event coming January 25. On your mark. Get set. WAAAAAAAA!

As spotted by Nintendo Everything, the Wario vs. Waluigi Tour will see the Wa Brothers split into two teams. Wario is paired with various versions of Mario, as well as Bowser, Donkey Kong, Rosalina, and other Mushroom Kingdom denizens. Waluigi’s team consists of Luigi, Peach, Toad, Shy Guy, and others. Unfortunately, choosing one brother’s team locks you out of the other. What a Bummer! I wanted my roster filled with the signature yell.

Like previous Mario Kart Tour events, the objective is to collect as many team tokens as possible before the brotherly feud ends. Regardless of which team you choose or who ultimately wins the event, every participant will get a limited-time badge, some sweet coins, and extra rubies for the trouble.

Developer DeNA posted two videos showing off Team Wario and Team Waluigi’s complete rosters. We also got a glimpse of the drip both captains will sport during the event and, honestly? My favourite’s Waluigi. He already looked silly with his lanky appendages and evil mustache, but Waluigi’s aesthetic is even more comically sinister in the magician’s garb he puts on for the event. Like, imagine Waluigi but with a vest, cape, and top hat. It’s funny!

There’s no slated end date for the Wario vs. Waluigi Tour as of now. However, the Singapore Tour, which started January 12, is scheduled to end the same day as the Wa Brothers’ event goes live. So, you can expect the new tour to last about two weeks. Let the WAAAAAAA commence!