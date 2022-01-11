No, Dying Light 2 Doesn’t Take 500 Hours To Finish

Don’t worry, you aren’t legally obliged to play Dying Light 2: Stay Human for 500 hours if you happen to buy it.

The sequel to the 2018 parkour zombie game scared many recently, and it’s not because it’s a game with flesh-eating creatures. A tweet from the Dying Light 2 Twitter account displayed a graphic depicting the length of time it would take to complete the game.

To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!#DyingLight2 #stayhuman pic.twitter.com/Sk3KFpRJoA — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

While this is a pretty big claim to make, it’s not unusual for people to play one game for this many hours. Plenty of people have hundreds if not thousands of hours clocked on their favourite games. In saying this, many were exhausted at the thought that it might take 500 hours to finish a game that hasn’t come out yet. It’s pretty hard to pre-emptively dedicate that much time to an unreleased game unless the hype is out of this world, especially after what happened with the initial release of Cyberpunk.

To clear up worries and fears, the folks behind the account returned this morning to clear things up.

We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit.#DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/tcaDKULMo8 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 10, 2022

Techland, the developer and publisher of Dying Light 2, has clarified that it will take around 20 hours to complete the main story, 80 hours to complete the main story and all side quests, and 500 hours to fully 100% the game in its entirety. Quite the impressive leap there!

These times have been provided by Techland to give players an idea of just how much will be available in the game, and how long different play styles will take. Of course, a ‘This Game Takes 500 Hours To Finish’ tagline is juicy enough to draw many eyes to your game, and isn’t a big part of advertising giving people something to gawk at?

If there’s anything to really gawk at, it’s the multiple delays and controversies surrounding the team behind the game so I guess a ‘problem’ like this is pretty tame. On the other hand, the team seems to have recovered pretty well from their past issues, with most early access reports giving glowing reviews of the upcoming Dying Light sequel. Additionally, delays aren’t a signifier of a bad game, but rather a team that’s comfortable with taking their time and nipping everything they can in the bud before release.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be releasing in February 2nd 2022 for all current and next-gen consoles, and will take 10,000 hours to finish (and that’s if you ignore the entire Frog Magician side story).