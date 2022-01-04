Nvidia Announces RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card At CES, Says Barely Anything About It

Among everything it had to talk about during its CES 2022 presentation, Nvidia didn’t have much time for graphics cards. Indeed, despite Nvidia’s repeated assertions that gamers are core to its business, the only card to make an appearance was the new RTX 3090 Ti, for exactly 27 seconds.

Nvidia’s GeForce Senior VP Jeff Fisher introduced the sizeable new card, holding it in his hand. He referred to the RTX 3090 Ti as a “monster GPU” and rattled off a few specifications. They are:

40 Shader Teraflops

78 RT Teraflops

320 Tensor Teraflops

24GB of 21Gb/s G6X memory

Fisher also unveiled a new entry-level RTX 3050. Driven by the popular and efficient Ampere architecture, Nvidia’s boast is that it can easy run current AAA ganes at 60fps. The 3050 comes with 2nd gen RT cores for ray tracing, and 3rd gen Tensor cores to support DLSS and other AI systems. It is the first of Nvidia’s 50-class GPUs to support ray tracing. The card will retail for $US249, and will launch on January 27. Here’s the spec:

9 Shader Teraflops

18 RT Teraflops

73 Tensor Teraflops

8GB G6 memory

“Tune in later this month for more details,” concluded Fisher, indicating a more in-depth look at the 2022 range is imminent.

Then it was straight back into AI and self-driving cars.

During the show, Nvidia happily talked about how many cards they’ve sold (1.5B) and updates to its software stack. Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 5 are coming to GeForce Now. Further, GeForce Now is being integrated into Samsung Smart TV’s. There are major updates to its Omniverse software, which is finally out of beta. Escape from Tarkov and Rainbow Six Extraction are getting DLSS support. There’s a new range of 1440p, 360Hz esports monitors for lower latency and built-in Reflex support.

At no point did the subject of cryptocurrency mining, nor the stock shortages and inflated pricing plaguing the graphics card market, come up. “With 75% of gamers still on GTX GPU’s, this is the perfect time to step up to RTX,” urged Fisher, knowing full well such an upgrade is currently much easier said than done.

If it plans to hold a graphics card centric event later this month, one wonders how it can possibly avoid the subject? The issues facing the card market are bigger than just Nvidia, it’s true, but its cards are particularly coveted. We watch its next moves with interest.

Also, stop trying to make “Tie” happen, Nvidia. Enthusiasts have pronounced the “Ti” appellation as Tee Eye since the early 2000’s and it’s too late to change it now. Sorry.