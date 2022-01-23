See Games Differently

People Are Already Streaming Pokémon Legends Arceus Gameplay On Twitch

5
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: January 24, 2022 at 8:42 am -
Filed to:emulation
game leakleakpokemonpokemon legends arceusstreamingthe pokémon companytwitch
People Are Already Streaming Pokémon Legends Arceus Gameplay On Twitch
Screenshot: Twitch

The upcoming Pokémon Legends Arceus is a game that fans have been absolutely frothing for. The first open-world, real-time game in the series officially releases on Friday, however, some have already managed to get their hands on it. Not just that, but they’re streaming it too.

While I don’t condone illegal activity, I’m personally quite enjoying being able to see gameplay of the game early. If you’d like to see it for yourself, they’re very easy to find on Twitch on the Pokémon Legends Arceus section of the streaming website. On the other hand, how on earth are people already playing and streaming the game?

Considering The Pokemon Company’s general secrecy when it comes to releases, with most publications only getting copies of the game on the day of launch, this comes as a surprise to many. VGC spotted on social media that players have somehow gotten their hands on the game files and have been sharing them online, allowing others to emulate the game on their computers.

Screenshot: Twitch

According to one streamer who won’t be named, he’s playing the game on a Ryujinx emulator with the .xci file type. The streamer says that he is currently halfway through the game, and has been streaming his gameplay for over an hour. So far, the game is looking great with no sense of emptiness in the open world. The UI is clean and looks really similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in terms of the menu screen and inventory setup. The game itself also seems to run quite smoothly through emulation.

This is not the first time that a Pokémon game has leaked online either, with the previous addition Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl being leaked and streamed online ten days before its release in November. The Pokémon Company has also been subject to leaks of games and game information in recent years.

For those wanting to get on the game early, it’s a Google search away. If you’re happy to wait for the official launch, Pokémon Legends Arceus will be releasing on January 28th on the Nintendo Switch.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Marketing did PLA a dirty in just how little it showed of the gameplay and graphics in action. Normally I’m against this sort of thing, but these streamers are doing Nintendo a favour. This is one of those games that’s far better than their crappy marketingwould have appear, because they’ve been refusing to show slightly longer game loop segments which is a detriment to the game itself.

    The game isn’t even out yet, but I hope they’ve set some people aside for DLC, because they’ve got a winning formula here.

    Reply

    • Honestly, the gameplay that’s being streamed on Twitch is probably the best marketing for the game that I’ve seen, and all the streamers seem to be having a great time with it and are hyping people up to get it when it comes out. If anything, I feel like this is going to benefit PLA more than they think.

      Reply

      • Twitch is giving PLA the marketing it should’ve had through a Pokemon Presents or an outright Treehouse event. I think it would have been safe for them to officially show the first area without too many spoilers and have people still enjoy the game. Why they didn’t is a mystery for the ages.

        I hope that this game crushes it in the sales, because they made something special and it’s a shame that they’ve been so lax with advertising the features. For a game without its day one patch, it runs remarkably well and the developers should get some props for that effort as well.

        Reply

  • Really? Not that hard to understand, some retailer somewhere broke street date probably and copies got out.

    That is hardly “illegal” activity. Unsure why you insinuate that people streaming already have done something illegal.

    Reply

  • It’s doing the opposite for me, after viewing some gameplay I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s definitely not for me. It looks bad, runs poorly and I don’t think the gameplay loop looks like my cup of tea.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.