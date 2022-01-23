People Are Already Streaming Pokémon Legends Arceus Gameplay On Twitch

The upcoming Pokémon Legends Arceus is a game that fans have been absolutely frothing for. The first open-world, real-time game in the series officially releases on Friday, however, some have already managed to get their hands on it. Not just that, but they’re streaming it too.

While I don’t condone illegal activity, I’m personally quite enjoying being able to see gameplay of the game early. If you’d like to see it for yourself, they’re very easy to find on Twitch on the Pokémon Legends Arceus section of the streaming website. On the other hand, how on earth are people already playing and streaming the game?

Considering The Pokemon Company’s general secrecy when it comes to releases, with most publications only getting copies of the game on the day of launch, this comes as a surprise to many. VGC spotted on social media that players have somehow gotten their hands on the game files and have been sharing them online, allowing others to emulate the game on their computers.

According to one streamer who won’t be named, he’s playing the game on a Ryujinx emulator with the .xci file type. The streamer says that he is currently halfway through the game, and has been streaming his gameplay for over an hour. So far, the game is looking great with no sense of emptiness in the open world. The UI is clean and looks really similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in terms of the menu screen and inventory setup. The game itself also seems to run quite smoothly through emulation.

This is not the first time that a Pokémon game has leaked online either, with the previous addition Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl being leaked and streamed online ten days before its release in November. The Pokémon Company has also been subject to leaks of games and game information in recent years.

For those wanting to get on the game early, it’s a Google search away. If you’re happy to wait for the official launch, Pokémon Legends Arceus will be releasing on January 28th on the Nintendo Switch.