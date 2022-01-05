PlayStation VR 2 Is Getting Its Own Exclusive Horizon Game

Alongside the announcement of the aptly-named PlayStation VR 2, Sony has announced a new addition to the Horizon series, Horizon Call of the Mountain. The game is being made exclusively for the PlayStation VR 2 and will be co-developed by Guerrilla, the Dutch studio that has worked on the Horizon games previously, and Firesprite, a UK-based game developer that primarily focuses on VR games. Firesprite was one of a few studios acquired by Sony last year, while Guerrilla was acquired by Sony in 2005.

While details are of course scarce, a PlayStation Blog post notes that the release will give players the chance “to go deeper in the world of Horizon.” As well as this, the YouTube description for the teaser trailer notes that Horizon Call of the Mountain will “embrace a new level of immersion in a unique experience, designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay.” Based on the specs of the newly-announced headset, the game will likely be playable in 4K too, which would really bring out the eye-watering beauty of the Horizon universe in VR.

According to Jan-Bart Van Beek, the studio director at Guerrilla, Horizon Call of the Mountain is being built “from the ground-up for PlayStation’s next-gen VR hardware”. This process, Van Beek continues, is to make sure that the game immerses the player into the world of Horizon in a “whole new way”, taking advantage of the leaps and bounds that technology has made in terms of virtual reality.

Unfortunately, no release date has been announced for the game either, but it’s possible that this could be a launch title for the VR2 considering the joint announcement. In the meantime, the next title in the Horizon universe, Horizon Forbidden West, will be dropping onto PlayStation 4 and 5 on the 18th of February. Thankfully we have that to look forward to while we wait for what looks to be an out-of-this-world and into-that-world experience in Horizon Call of the Mountain.