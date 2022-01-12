Portal 2 Will Be Steam Deck’s First Verified Game

Looks like Portal 2 is getting Steam’s rendition of the blue tick.

We learned last year that while not every game on Steam will run completely smoothly on the Steam Deck, the company is reviewing every game in order to determine compatibility and games that face no issues running on the console will become Deck Verified. According to SteamDB (thanks VGC), we now know that one of Valve’s flagship games, Portal 2, has received deck verification and will be fully functional on the upcoming console.

While this information isn’t available on Steam itself as of yet, the creator of SteamDB Pavel Djundik posted on Twitter to confirm that a new icon had been added to the SteamDB website that determines whether or not a game is deck verified.

I’ve added Steam Deck compatibility info on app page, and under platforms in instant search for filtering. Will figure out other places as times goes on and there’s more apps with compat info. https://t.co/abWyhhdQii pic.twitter.com/vXz0Pwzime — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) January 12, 2022

We also learned last year that, in line with Steam’s reviewing of all games in the Steam library, the Deck Verified system will include in-depth explanations of how games will play on the Steam Deck. This came with the initial announcement of the Deck Verified system. As mentioned before, games that run with no issues will be Deck Verified and show up in the ‘Great On Deck’ tab. According to Steam, games that aren’t Deck Verified will eventually become compatible over time.

It makes sense that Portal 2 is the first to hit Steam’s Deck Verified status. The game can comfortably run on most platforms, including my shitty old 13-inch MacBook Air (the laptop’s fans were loud as hell the whole time). Portal 2 is one of Valve’s most popular and successful releases, with the co-op mode being one of the few perfect co-op experiences in all of gaming. The looong list of awards it won and was nominated for, as well as its ongoing support from the gaming world, is enough proof as to why it’s a perfect choice to head the Deck Verified march. It also happens to be one of my favourite games of all time, so I might be a little biased here.

As of writing, there is still no confirmed release date for the Steam Deck in Australia, with last year’s Steam Deck conference suggesting that ‘they’re working on it‘. Until then, there are other ways to secure a console for yourself if you don’t want to wait until then.