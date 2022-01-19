Here’s Where You Can Grab The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset For Cheap In Australia

One of the PlayStation 5‘s many next-gen features is the inclusion of Tempest AudioTech, which helps to create immersive 3D surround sound. This 3D audio feature was initially only available through a PS5-compatible headset, but a firmware update from last September has extended its support to include built-in TV speakers.

While any pair of compatible headphones will let you experience the PS5’s immersive sound tech, Sony’s official headset is “engineered to take full advantage of PS5’s 3D Audio capabilities“. The Pulse 3D headset connects to your PS5 wirelessly via a dongle with a playtime of around 12 hours, or by plugging it directly into the DualSense controller’s 3.5mm audio jack.

If you’re looking to take full advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, here’s everywhere you can snag Sony’s official headset with a nice discount.

Where can you get a PS5 Pulse 3D headset for cheap?

Unlike its parent console, the Pulse 3D headset isn’t too difficult to find. Originally, it was only available in white, but Sony has since released a Midnight Black version. Regardless of which colour you favour, the headset retails for $159.95.

In terms of cheapest prices, Amazon Australia and Mwave are currently selling the white headset for $139, while The Gamesmen has it listed for $139.95. That’s not the best discount that we’ve seen for the PS5 headset, but it’s still a decent 13% off. Amazon also has the added bonus of free shipping if you’re looking to save a few extra bucks.

If your PS5 aesthetic is none more black and you’re looking to match your headset with your Dualsense controller and console faceplates, the cheapest place that you can pick up the Midnight Black headset from is The Gamesmen, which has it for $139.95. After that, Amazon Australia has it on sale for $146.67. Big W has both the white and Midnight Black headset for $149.

If you do pick up the wireless PS5 headset, don’t forget to customise your 3D Audio Profile too.