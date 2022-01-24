RuneScape Is Getting A Board Game And A TTRPG In 2022

RuneScape, your favourite desktop MMO of the noughties, may soon be playable on the top of your desk.

Jagex, the developer of the iconic RuneScape, has joined forces with Steamforged Games to create two new physical RuneScape games in the form of a board game and a tabletop RPG. According to a statement released by the developer, the projects will be derived from RuneScape‘s “rich fantasy world of Gielinor” and will offer “fresh-but-faithful adaptations of classic quests and characters that weave iconic elements of the games into exciting tactile experiences reimagined for tabletop gaming”.

The board game can be played with up to five players and involve quest-based campaigns within Gielinor. Players will be required to craft and upgrade their equipment, level up their characters, engage with NPCs, and put their skills to the test while exploring the regions of Gielinor. If the ‘buying gf’ guy isn’t included, I will be beside myself.

The tabletop RPG will consist of “a lavishly illustrated, hardback core book containing rules for players to run a RuneScape tabletop roleplaying game”. The developer also noted that the book is compatible with “the fifth edition ruleset of the world’s favourite roleplaying tabletop game”. We can only assume that they mean Dungeons & Dragons, yet it’s unknown why that wasn’t specified.

In the statement, the CEO of Jagex Phil Mansell had this to say.

“After more than 21 years of being exclusively available digitally, it’s extremely exciting to be collaborating with Steamforged to create and deliver new RuneScape roleplaying adventures to tabletop gamers.”

The creative director and CCO of Steamforged Mat Hart was also quoted in the statement.

“Steamforged are honoured to be partnering with Jagex and together use our wealth of experience in adapting video games to bring one of the most popular online role-player games to tabletop.”

I used to love RuneScape, and remember fondly making a friend in the game who later became a moderator. I was so happy for them, and we had a lot of fun playing together. If you’re out there JustBoon, I remember you!

Both games are planned for a 2022 release, with the statement saying that the tabletop RPG will be “heading straight to stores” while the board game will be launching on Kickstarter. While Kickstarter launches can be rocky, hopefully, this one goes well enough for a regular retail release.