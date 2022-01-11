You Can Currently Grab A Solid Deal On Samsung’s Portable SSDs

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You can never have too many portable drives on deck. Having a spare drive that you can use for a quick backup is always handy. When it comes to picking either a new hard disk drive or a solid-state drive, overall, you’re better off with a portable SSD. It might cost you a bit more, especially if you need a larger sized one, but it’s well worth it in the long run.

While an HDD will give you more space for a cheaper price, its mechanical nature means that it will wear down over time. If you’re frequently moving a lot of files on and off your drive, that’s something you need to factor in. Mechanical HDDs are also much slower than SSDs when it comes to reading and writing speeds.

If you’re looking to make some space on your PS5 or move some of your PS4 games over to your brand new console, you’ll want an SSD – unless you’re keen on waiting around while these chunky game files transfer.

If you’re looking to snag a new SSD, you can currently grab a cracking deal for a range of Samsung’s fairly excellent portable range.

READ MORE The Best Deals For PS5 And Xbox Series X Games Right Now

This article has been updated since its original publication.

What Samsung SSDs are currently on sale?

The Samsung T7 portable SSD (1TB) is currently going for $149 over at Bing Lee. That’s a pretty decent price, considering that other Australian electronic retailers, like JB Hi-FI, Officeworks and The Good Guys, sell this portable SSD for up to $229.

If you are buying an SSD with the specific purpose of moving your PS4 and PS5 games around, this Samsung SSD is a pretty solid option. The Samsung T7 SSD has read and write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, all wrapped up in a slim aluminium package.

Even from a non-gaming perspective, this portable drive is a great option if your day-to-day life involves moving around a fair few photos and videos with chunky file sizes. You can also snag the 500GB capacity T7 for $99, down from $149.

The Touch versions of the Samsung T7 SSDs are also on sale. These portable SSDs offer the same read and write speeds as the standard Samsung T7, but they also include fingerprint recognition for an extra layer of security.

You can grab a Samsung T7 Touch SSD with 1TB worth of storage for $189.90 (usually retails for around $279), a 2TB capacity drive for $359.25 (usually retails for up to $549) and a 500GB drive for $138 (usually retails for around $179). Most of these Touch SSDs will be shipping through Amazon’s UK branch, so you’ll have to wait a bit extra for them to arrive. But considering some of the discounts, that’s not too bad of a trade-off.