ScribbleTaku 2

Sorry for the lateness folks, I spent some time thinking about how I could switch it up a bit after some feedback from last week!

It seemed like most of you were on the money with this one. The face bestowed onto Kirby’s form belongs to Ford Cruller, who is the leader and founder of the Psychic Six in the Psychonauts series. While he is known as one of the most powerful psychics in the series, poor Ford got old.

Big congratulations to Khanimax, who zoomed in quickly to get this one right. Go off!

I’m doing something different this week, just to test the waters. This time, I’ll be drawing a little comic that’s based around a video game. Sometime it’ll be obvious, other times it’ll be… less obvious. All you gotta do is guess what the game is!