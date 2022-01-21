ScribbleTaku 2

See Games Differently

4
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: January 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm
Sorry for the lateness folks, I spent some time thinking about how I could switch it up a bit after some feedback from last week!

It seemed like most of you were on the money with this one. The face bestowed onto Kirby’s form belongs to Ford Cruller, who is the leader and founder of the Psychic Six in the Psychonauts series. While he is known as one of the most powerful psychics in the series, poor Ford got old.

Image: Double Fine

Big congratulations to Khanimax, who zoomed in quickly to get this one right. Go off!

I’m doing something different this week, just to test the waters. This time, I’ll be drawing a little comic that’s based around a video game. Sometime it’ll be obvious, other times it’ll be… less obvious. All you gotta do is guess what the game is!

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

