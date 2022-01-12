STALKER 2 Has Been Delayed Into December

GSC Game Team has announced its upcoming survival shooter STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been delayed. The long awaited game will now miss its April 28 release date for a new one in December.

The announcement came via the official STALKER social media accounts. The message from GSC indicates the decision to delay was borne of a desire to spend the rest of the year polishing the game.

We have made a decision to postpone the release of STALKER. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to December 8, 2022. These additional seven months of development are needed to fulfil our vision and achieve the desired state of the game. STALKER 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing. We are convinced that developerment should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of such a project. This decision is not an easy on, but we are doing the best possible to delicver you a game that can live up to the expections. With more information, updates and showcases coming, we ahve an exciting and important year ahead. Thank you for your patience and understanding. With love, GSC Game World team.

For fans who have waited since 2009 for a new title in the STALKER series, another seven months will be a drop in the bucket. The game was expected to launch in April. Originally positioned as an Xbox platform exclusive, documents revealed during the Epic Games v Apple lawsuit revealed this was in fact a three-month exclusivity window. The decision to delay STALKER 2 will not alter this particular deal.

STALKER: Heart of Chernobyl launches December 8, 2022 on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. It will arrive day-and-date on Xbox Game Pass.