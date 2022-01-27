How Much Does The Valve Steam Deck Cost?

As the Steam Deck’s first-wave launch draws closer, the lingering question for Australian punters is a simple one: What is the price of the Steam Deck in Australia?

Unfortunately, dear reader, we don’t currently know.

What price options are available for Steam Deck?

While there is US pricing for all three models, the Steam Deck has no confirmed Australian price at this time. The reason for is this is that Valve currently has no confirmed release date for the Steam Deck in Australia. The system will launch in four territories — the US, Canada, UK, and EU — and Valve will consider a wider launch from there.

Steam Deck Prices

64GB version: US$399

256GB version: US$529

512GB version: US$649

Is there anything we can glean from the US Steam Deck price? As Australian gamers know, the value of the Aussie dollar means you should always set your pricing expectations higher than what the US will be paying. Our expectation is that Australians can likely expect to pay between $100-300 more than the US price, depending on the model. We’d advise budgeting for around A$500 for the 64GB, $800 for the 256GB, and if that 512GB model comes in under A$999, we’ll be pretty surprised. The actual price could be higher than these estimates, but we doubt it’ll be lower.

Where to buy Steam Deck in Australia?

Of course, before we can worry about the price of the Steam Deck, there has to be somewhere you can buy it. Valve hasn’t formally announced any local retail partners for the Steam Deck in Australia. Based on previous devices like the Vive, the Valve Index and the Steam Controller, it’s safe to assume Valve will re-partner with EB Games. We’ll update this piece once Valve formally unveils its local stockists.

For now, the path to securing a Steam Deck in Australia is a long and winding one. We put together a piece on how to secure a US model right here.

For everything we currently know about securing a Steam Deck in Australia, check out our full explainer page right here.