The Art Of Halo Infinite

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: January 21, 2022 at 12:45 pm -
Image: 343 Studios

It took a few weeks, but the artists who worked on Halo Infinite have finally been given the all-clear to post some of their work on the game, so tonight we’re getting the chance to check out a whole bunch of it.

Whatever your thoughts on the game — Ari loved it in our review but I bounced right off its Ubisoft-style open world design — it’s certainly got a very lovely and intentional throwback look, its bright armour and green trees coming closest to the Halo: Combat Evolved aesthetic than any other game in the series.

Below you’ll find a selection of mostly concept work that went into the game, from a variety of artists both from 343 and also outside studios. It’s not everything from everyone who contributed to the game, but it’s enough to give you a good cross-section of the kind of work that defined the look of Halo Infinite.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below, and if you want to check out even more art from the game, including a ton of work from environmental, character and technical artists, ArtStation have a big collection live on their site.

Daniel Chavez

Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios

Martin Deschambault

Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios

Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios

David Heidhoff

Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios

Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios

Molly McLaughlin

Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios

Josh Kao

Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios

Zack Lee

Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios

Jacob Gonzalez

Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios
Image: 343 Studios Image: 343 Studios

Mike Hall

Marcellis Wentz

