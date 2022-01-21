The Art Of Halo Infinite

It took a few weeks, but the artists who worked on Halo Infinite have finally been given the all-clear to post some of their work on the game, so tonight we’re getting the chance to check out a whole bunch of it.

Whatever your thoughts on the game — Ari loved it in our review but I bounced right off its Ubisoft-style open world design — it’s certainly got a very lovely and intentional throwback look, its bright armour and green trees coming closest to the Halo: Combat Evolved aesthetic than any other game in the series.

Below you’ll find a selection of mostly concept work that went into the game, from a variety of artists both from 343 and also outside studios. It’s not everything from everyone who contributed to the game, but it’s enough to give you a good cross-section of the kind of work that defined the look of Halo Infinite.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below, and if you want to check out even more art from the game, including a ton of work from environmental, character and technical artists, ArtStation have a big collection live on their site.

