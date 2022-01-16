The Week In Games: Another Week, Another Co-Op Shooter

Remember last week, when a Left 4 Dead-like shooter released? The Anacrusis. Well, guess what, this week sees another take on the very popular co-op shooter formula releasing for multiple platforms. This time it’s Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction which looks… fine.

I actually played a nice chunk of The Anacrusis with some fellow Kotaku folks and had a blast with it. It’s early and you can feel that, but what’s there is very good. Still, I’m not sure I need another co-op shooter so quickly after we just got one. Sure, Extraction looks more dark and tactical, but I’m just not sold on it. But, like Anacrusis, it’s coming to Game Pass at launch so I’ll give it a shot.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, January 17

Blade Assault | PC

Shadow Man Remastered | Switch

Dobo’s House | Switch

Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed | Switch

Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag | Switch

Kubi Adventures | Switch

Tuesday, January 18

River City Girls | PS5

Nobody Saves The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Labyrinth Legend | Switch

Drowning Cross | Switch

Blacksmith Legends | PC

Wednesday, January 19

Dysmantle | Xbox One

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S | Xbox One, PC

Guild of Ascension | Switch

Vivid Knight | Switch

Alina of the Arena | PC, Mac

Thursday, January 20

Windjammers 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP | PC

Blackwind | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Expeditions: Rome | PC

RPGolf Legends | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Demon Hunter | Switch

Animal Revolt Battle Simulator | Switch

Scrapnaut | Switch

Nature | Switch

Road Bustle |Switch

Alien Destroyer | Switch

Dragon Hills 2 | Switch

Pyramid Quest | Switch

Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER | Switch

JankBrain | Switch

Make The Burger | Switch

Warno | PC

Aquamarine | PC

Pupperazzi | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Trinoline Genesis | PC

Startup Panic | PC

Friday, January 21

Gravity Chase | Xbox One, PC

The Company Man | Switch

Merek’s Market | Switch

Baby Storm | Switch

Go Minimal | Switch

Dungeons of Shalnor | Switch

Kinduo | Switch

Word Game | PC

Strange Horticulture | PC

Saturday, January 22