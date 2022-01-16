The Week In Games: Another Week, Another Co-Op Shooter

Remember last week, when a Left 4 Dead-like shooter released? The Anacrusis. Well, guess what, this week sees another take on the very popular co-op shooter formula releasing for multiple platforms. This time it’s Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction which looks… fine.
I actually played a nice chunk of The Anacrusis with some fellow Kotaku folks and had a blast with it. It’s early and you can feel that, but what’s there is very good. Still, I’m not sure I need another co-op shooter so quickly after we just got one. Sure, Extraction looks more dark and tactical, but I’m just not sold on it. But, like Anacrusis, it’s coming to Game Pass at launch so I’ll give it a shot.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, January 17
- Blade Assault | PC
- Shadow Man Remastered | Switch
- Dobo’s House | Switch
- Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed | Switch
- Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag | Switch
- Kubi Adventures | Switch
Tuesday, January 18
-
River City Girls | PS5
-
Nobody Saves The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
Labyrinth Legend | Switch
-
Drowning Cross | Switch
-
Blacksmith Legends | PC
Wednesday, January 19
-
Dysmantle | Xbox One
-
Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S | Xbox One, PC
-
Guild of Ascension | Switch
-
Vivid Knight | Switch
-
Alina of the Arena | PC, Mac
Thursday, January 20
- Windjammers 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP | PC
- Blackwind | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Expeditions: Rome | PC
- RPGolf Legends | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Demon Hunter | Switch
- Animal Revolt Battle Simulator | Switch
- Scrapnaut | Switch
- Nature | Switch
- Road Bustle |Switch
- Alien Destroyer | Switch
- Dragon Hills 2 | Switch
- Pyramid Quest | Switch
- Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER | Switch
- JankBrain | Switch
- Make The Burger | Switch
- Warno | PC
- Aquamarine | PC
- Pupperazzi | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Trinoline Genesis | PC
- Startup Panic | PC
Friday, January 21
- Gravity Chase | Xbox One, PC
- The Company Man | Switch
- Merek’s Market | Switch
- Baby Storm | Switch
- Go Minimal | Switch
- Dungeons of Shalnor | Switch
- Kinduo | Switch
- Word Game | PC
- Strange Horticulture | PC
Saturday, January 22
- Jack ‘n’ Heat | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Hammer Kid | Switch