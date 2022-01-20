This Hello Kitty Headset Is The Best Thing Razer’s Made Since Quartz

Gaming gear maker Razer has taken a break from making industrial dancewear masquerading as covid safety equipment to cater to a softer crowd: Hello Kitty lovers. The company’s new Hello Kitty capsule collection plasters Sanrio characters all over pink mice, mousepads, gaming chairs, and lumbar pillows, but the best piece of kit by far is the Razer Kraken BT Hello Kitty and Friends edition headset.

Everything’s better with Hello Kitty on it. That’s a proven scientific fact. A fact that’s led me to purchasing things like a toaster that burns Kitty White’s face onto pieces of bread and a white, pink, and red iHome that I can’t bring myself to throw away despite it not being compatible with any modern phone. A fact that’s led Razer, the cool tech company that made a sleek black metal laptop styled after a military combat knife, to create what I feel might go down in history as one of gaming’s greatest headsets.

I love under headband art, it’s so completely unnecessary (Photo: Razer)

Kitty ears? Been there, done that. In fact, Razer offers a plain pink model of the Razer Kraken BT headset with cat ears for $US99 ($137). The new Hello Kitty version, however, doesn’t just have ears. It also has a pink bow, pink stars, a small army of Sanrio characters printed under the headband, and glowing Kitty White symbols on the earcups. That’s more than enough extra cute bits to warrant a $US120 ($167) price tag.

I want to wear this on my head all the time. I don’t even need to have it connected to an audio source. Imagine me, a hefty bearded old man in a wheelchair, tooling about the mall in a Hello Kitty headset, muttering to himself. Folks, I think I just came up with my retirement plan.

Just throw in the damn pillow, Razer (Photo: Razer)

The Hello Kitty headset is the best possible part of the new Razer capsule collection, which also includes a $US65 ($90) mouse and mouse mat combo pack, and a $US60 ($83) lumbar pillow to go with the $US500 ($694) gaming chair. One would think that $US500 ($694) would get you a chair AND a pillow, but that’s apparently not how this works. Razer would likely go out of business if they offered both for $US500 ($694). That poor company.

In closing …

“EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE” indeed, me.