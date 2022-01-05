Trans Jeopardy! Winner Amy Schneider Reveals She Is Fine Following Robbery

Jeopardy! record-breaker Amy Schneider revealed that she is all right following a robbery on Monday.

The 42-year-old Oakland, California resident stated on Twitter that, aside from losing her phone, I.D., wallet, and sleep, she is doing OK. Schneider, who typically tweets a thread to accompany each episode of the quiz show in which she appears, said in a follow-up tweet that she probably wouldn’t be able to write one in time for Monday’s Jeopardy! game following the robbery.

Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything. — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 4, 2022

Schneider is the first trans woman to earn a spot in the game show’s Tournament of Champions, and is the highest-earning female contestant in the history of the game show. As of the episode which aired on January 4, Schneider has won 25 consecutive regular-season games, and a grand total of $US918,000 ($1,262,617). She is the fourth highest-earning contestant overall for regular-season games, and fifth for overall winnings.

Sadly, transphobes sometimes flock to Schneider’s Twitter feed to harass and berate her. In a clever response to some of them, Schneider tweeted, “I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man. Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”

I’ll take “Wicked Burns’’ for 500, Alex. Err, Ken.

In an interview with ABC7 in early December, Schneider said participating in the game show meant a lot to her not only as a long-time fan but also because it let her send “a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show too.”

Larissa Kelly, once the highest-earning female player in Jeopardy! history, congratulated Schneider for beating her record on Twitter on December 24.

“Thanks so much, I’m honoured to be in your company, and I look forward to some day watching the woman who beats us both!” Schneider replied.