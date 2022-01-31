Watch Sony’s Gran Turismo 7 State Of Play Here

With only a month and change to go before release, Gran Turismo 7 will become the focus of this week’s PlayStation State of Play broadcast. The venerable driving simulator will take centre stage in a 30 minute broadcast on Thursday morning AEDT, showcasing new features and new gameplay footage.

Previous trailers have been built mainly around either graphical showcases or full laps of both fictional and real-world circuits. Developer Polyphony Digital will likely dive more deeply into systems and tunings, the parts that put the RPG in CaRPG.

Gran Turismo 7 takes center stage in an all-new State of Play, arriving Wednesday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/Yo0Iq8udFH pic.twitter.com/F3ASOpmpeQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2022

For those looking forward to the game, the new State of Play presents a prime opportunity to get a long, clear look at Gran Turismo 7.

State of Play: Australian Times

Like previous Sony show-and-tells, watching the Gran Turismo 7 State of Play in Australia will require a very early start for certain parts of the country. Here’s where you can catch the show in Australia on Thursday, February 3:

6:00 a.m. AWST (Perth)

7:30 a.m. ACST (Darwin)

8:00 a.m. AEDT (Brisbane)

8:30 a.m. ACDT (Adelaide)

9:00 a.m. AEDT (Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart)



11:00 a.m. NZDT (Auckland)

Where To Watch State of Play

You can catch the latest State of Play on PlayStation’s Twitch or YouTube channels, and keep an eye on the PlayStation AU social media for all the latest updates.

For those fans who’ve waited patiently for the return of one of the greatest driving simulators in video game history, this show promises to be an absolute thriller.

Whatever Sony has to talk about during the presentation, we’ll have it covered here on Kotaku Australia in the morning. So don’t worry if you’re further west and decide to sleep in, we’ll be ready with the low-down when you wake up.

For more on GT7, check out everything we know about the game right over here.