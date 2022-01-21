See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Published 41 mins ago: January 21, 2022 at 3:37 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
Image: Drinkbox Studios

Howdy folks! How are we feeling in this midway moment of January? Are we feeling hopeful for the year yet? Did you get to any of your new year’s resolutions yet? Don’t worry if you didn’t, there’s plenty of time.

Our sweet boy David is unfortunately unavailable, as he is resting up after getting the booster. However, I have come through to ask the big bad question: What are you playing this weekend?

I was successfully able to reach David through this cool new thing called ‘the internet’, and he let me know that he’s going to get into a bit of Rainbow Six Extraction and potentially a bit of Nobody Saves The World.

This is a crazy coincidence, because I have also gotten into Nobody Saves The Worldand will continue to do so. It is such a fun little dungeon-crawling hack-and-slash role-playing game where you play a multitude of different roles from an all-consuming rat to a big, oily bodybuilder.

I’ve also started playing The Gunk which is an absolute treat so far. I’m getting Super Mario Sunshine on an alien planet vibes from this one. While I’ve heard some mixed reviews so far, I’m really loving getting to clean up the place and see beautiful things grow from where the gunk was. I am straight up gunk funking!

I’ve been putting it off for when I’m ‘ready’ but I might even finish Paper Mario 64 this weekend. I’m all the way up to fighting the Big Boy Bowser, I’ve double saved for the occasion, and am hoping to finally nip that in the bud, crashes or not.

But how about you? What are you playing this weekend? Leave your recs in the comments below.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

